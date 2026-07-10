The South African city of Cape Town has claimed eighth place on Time Out's 2026 list of the world's happiest cities

The Mother City became the only South African city to feature on the prestigious global ranking which involved surveying locals

South Africans reacted with a mix of pride and scepticism after the announcement made waves online

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cape Town was ranked in 8th place. Image: @Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography and Sunny

Source: UGC

Cape Town has landed a spot among the world's happiest cities, placing eighth on Time Out's 2026 global ranking. It is the only South African city to feature on the list. According to report by The South African on 09 July 2026, the Mother City finds itself in good company alongside Bath in the United Kingdom, Panama City, Guadalajara and Chicago, among other celebrated destinations.

How Time Out ranked the happiest cities

Time Out compiled the list by surveying locals in cities around the world. Residents were asked to respond to a series of statements, including whether their city makes them happy, whether they feel happier there than in other places they have lived or visited, whether people in their city seem positive, and whether the sense of happiness has grown recently.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to ranking

Not everyone on social media was convinced. South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on The South African's Facebook page:

@Gaynor Rusford said:

"Of course it's Cape Town."

@Brute Force shared:

"Nope it's f***ed up in Khayelitsha. Nah I'm joking, Cape Town is the best. Come visit and be happy and destress."

@Graham Jehoma asked:

"The place where a simple greeting comes across as a marriage proposal? Who does these surveys?"

@Mariechen Grobbelaar questioned:

"Really? Maybe a survey must be conducted, as many Capetonians don't believe this!"

More Briefly News on Cape Town

The Public Protector has found that the City of Cape Town failed to provide adequate basic services to residents in parts of Langa and Khayelitsha, citing issues including sanitation and waste collection.

A UK tourist's viral Facebook video has sparked a conversation about a so-called Cape Town “conspiracy” after he shared his surprising take on the city and its hidden appeal.

A Cape Town sleeping zone initiative providing safer overnight shelter for homeless people has gained attention online, with a Facebook video highlighting the challenges and efforts to support vulnerable residents.

Source: Briefly News