Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has publicly challenged ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula over his criticism of Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena

Schoeman argued that representing South Africa does not mean athletes surrender their constitutional rights or freedom of expression

While distancing himself from Mokoena’s remarks, the former Olympian said the real issue is whether politicians should dictate what athletes can and cannot say

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Schoeman, who expanded on why he believes the South African jersey belongs to the nation, not to politicians

South Africa’s Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has publicly challenged ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula over his criticism of Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena following the player’s controversial EFF-related remark.

Roland Schoeman took aim at Fikile Mbalula over his comments regarding Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena. Image: Tayfun Coskun, Per-Anders Pettersson and Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

The debate began when Mokoena said, “I see you, EFF,” while addressing supporters during Bafana Bafana’s return from the FIFA World Cup at OR Tambo International Airport last week Thursday. The comment sparked a heated debate on social media, with Mbalula calling for SAFA to discipline the player. Also, SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo had questioned the appropriateness of the remark.

The EFF defended Mokoena, with Gauteng chairperson Leko Dunga engaging in a public exchange with Zondo before EFF president Julius Malema also weighed in on the matter.

Schoeman entered the debate on X, challenging Mbalula’s criticism and questioning whether the ANC Secretary-General was in a position to lecture athletes about patriotism, representation and conduct.

The former Olympic champion told Mbalula to “spare us the lectures on patriotism” while also accusing him of “embarrassing himself” over his interpretation of football regulations relating to political messages.

See the post on X below.

Roland Schoeman defends athletes’ freedom of expression

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Schoeman clarified that his argument was not about whether he agreed with Mokoena’s EFF remark, but about the wider principle of athletes retaining their constitutional rights while representing South Africa.

“Representing your country means competing with integrity and professionalism. It does not mean becoming politically obedient or forfeiting your rights as a citizen,” Schoeman said.

He argued that wearing the national jersey should not mean athletes lose their ability to express personal opinions.

Schoeman also questioned Mbalula’s credibility on issues surrounding patriotism and public conduct, referencing the Public Protector’s findings that Mbalula violated the Executive Ethics Code over funding arrangements related to his Dubai holiday while serving as Sports Minister. Mbalula has disputed those findings, but they remain part of the public record.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring against Czechia

Source: Getty Images

The former swimmer also pointed to South Africa’s broader challenges during Mbalula’s years in senior government positions, including the state capture period, ongoing load shedding and problems affecting state-owned enterprises.

“Against that backdrop, I find it extraordinary that he believes athletes expressing political opinions are what damages South Africa’s reputation,” Schoeman said.

Schoeman says sport should not become an extension of politics

Schoeman argued that athletes have consistently created moments of unity in South Africa in ways politicians often struggle to achieve.

He highlighted the role played by the Springboks, Bafana Bafana, Olympians, cricketers and Paralympians in bringing South Africans together during major sporting moments.

“Politicians don’t create those moments. Athletes do,” he said.

The former Olympic champion also raised concerns about political interference within South African sport, arguing that sporting organisations should operate independently and professionally. He referenced investigative journalism by Graeme Joffe, who has reported extensively on governance issues within South African sport, including concerns around administration, accountability and conflicts of interest.

“Sport should never become an extension of politics,” Schoeman said.

“The jersey belongs to South Africa. It does not belong to politicians.”

The debate has divided South Africans online, with some supporting Schoeman’s position that athletes should retain their freedom of expression.

Source: Briefly News