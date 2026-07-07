Dricus Du Plessis has shared details of a conversation he says he had with the UFC before his next fight was confirmed

The South African had previously hinted that someone was holding up the announcement of his return to the Octagon

Kamaru Usman has offered his own account of the uncertainty surrounding their highly anticipated middleweight clash

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Dricus du Plessis claims Kamaru Usman needed a push to sign for their UFC Oklahoma City headliner and explains why the fight is crucial for his title ambitions. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

Dricus Du Plessis has shared what the UFC allegedly told him about Kamaru Usman before their middleweight fight was confirmed, claiming officials said: “We finally convinced him.” The South African says the conversation came as he waited for his opponent to sign for their 18 July 2026 showdown in Oklahoma City.

Dricus Du Plessis shares alleged UFC conversation about Kamaru Usman

Du Plessis had previously hinted that a “little someone” was delaying the announcement of his next fight. Speaking to Fight Forecast, the former UFC middleweight champion confirmed he had been referring to Usman.

As quoted by MMA Fighting on 6 July, Du Plessis said:

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“He didn't want to sign the contract, I know that for a fact.”

Du Plessis then shared what he claims UFC officials told him during discussions about the matchup.

“I spoke to the UFC and they said, ‘We finally convinced him to sign.’”

The UFC has not publicly confirmed Du Plessis' account of the alleged conversation.

Du Plessis reacts to alleged Kamaru Usman contract hesitation

Du Plessis said he viewed the alleged need to persuade Usman as significant. He said:

“If you need convincing to sign, that's a problem, but I can't blame him, I would also not want to fight me right now.”

The South African added that avoiding the matchup would have been the “smart move” before making it clear he was ready to fight. Usman, however, has given a different account of how the bout came together.

Bloody Elbow reported on 2 July that Usman believed the fight had fallen through before being told it could still happen.

Kamaru Usman gives different version of UFC fight uncertainty

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman said there were logistical issues to resolve. He said:

“I thought the fight was off, it wasn't going to happen and then they were like, ‘Oh, it's potentially gonna happen.’”

Usman claimed he only became certain about the fight when it was announced.

“Then finally, I guess it was announced. I'm like, ‘Oh, well, s—. I guess it's happening. Let me go ahead and prepare.’”

The two former champions are now set for a five-round middleweight main event at the Paycom Center on 18 July.

For Du Plessis, the fight is a chance to rebound from his August 2025 title defeat to Khamzat Chimaev. Usman, meanwhile, returns to middleweight for another major test.

Their contrasting accounts have now added another talking point before they finally meet inside the Octagon.

Du Plessis shares what the UFC allegedly told him about Kamaru Usman before their fight. Image: dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

Dricus Du Plessis scores major Newcastle United deal

Briefly News also reported that Dricus Du Plessis scored a major business victory outside the Octagon after his KNOX hydration brand secured a lucrative three-year partnership with Newcastle United.

The deal places the South African UFC star's brand at the heart of the Premier League club, with KNOX also securing naming rights to Newcastle's training ground as it expands its global sporting footprint.

Source: Briefly News