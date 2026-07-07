Du Plessis Shares What UFC Told Him About Kamaru Usman: ‘We Finally Convinced Him’
- Dricus Du Plessis has shared details of a conversation he says he had with the UFC before his next fight was confirmed
- The South African had previously hinted that someone was holding up the announcement of his return to the Octagon
- Kamaru Usman has offered his own account of the uncertainty surrounding their highly anticipated middleweight clash
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Dricus Du Plessis has shared what the UFC allegedly told him about Kamaru Usman before their middleweight fight was confirmed, claiming officials said: “We finally convinced him.” The South African says the conversation came as he waited for his opponent to sign for their 18 July 2026 showdown in Oklahoma City.
Dricus Du Plessis shares alleged UFC conversation about Kamaru Usman
Du Plessis had previously hinted that a “little someone” was delaying the announcement of his next fight. Speaking to Fight Forecast, the former UFC middleweight champion confirmed he had been referring to Usman.
As quoted by MMA Fighting on 6 July, Du Plessis said:
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“He didn't want to sign the contract, I know that for a fact.”
Du Plessis then shared what he claims UFC officials told him during discussions about the matchup.
“I spoke to the UFC and they said, ‘We finally convinced him to sign.’”
The UFC has not publicly confirmed Du Plessis' account of the alleged conversation.
Du Plessis reacts to alleged Kamaru Usman contract hesitation
Du Plessis said he viewed the alleged need to persuade Usman as significant. He said:
“If you need convincing to sign, that's a problem, but I can't blame him, I would also not want to fight me right now.”
The South African added that avoiding the matchup would have been the “smart move” before making it clear he was ready to fight. Usman, however, has given a different account of how the bout came together.
Bloody Elbow reported on 2 July that Usman believed the fight had fallen through before being told it could still happen.
Kamaru Usman gives different version of UFC fight uncertainty
Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman said there were logistical issues to resolve. He said:
“I thought the fight was off, it wasn't going to happen and then they were like, ‘Oh, it's potentially gonna happen.’”
Usman claimed he only became certain about the fight when it was announced.
“Then finally, I guess it was announced. I'm like, ‘Oh, well, s—. I guess it's happening. Let me go ahead and prepare.’”
The two former champions are now set for a five-round middleweight main event at the Paycom Center on 18 July.
For Du Plessis, the fight is a chance to rebound from his August 2025 title defeat to Khamzat Chimaev. Usman, meanwhile, returns to middleweight for another major test.
Their contrasting accounts have now added another talking point before they finally meet inside the Octagon.
Dricus Du Plessis scores major Newcastle United deal
Briefly News also reported that Dricus Du Plessis scored a major business victory outside the Octagon after his KNOX hydration brand secured a lucrative three-year partnership with Newcastle United.
The deal places the South African UFC star's brand at the heart of the Premier League club, with KNOX also securing naming rights to Newcastle's training ground as it expands its global sporting footprint.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).