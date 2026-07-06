Donald Trump weighed in on the referee's decision to give Folarin Balogun a red card during the United States of America's World Cup game

The US president also took a cheap shot at the referee over the call, while discussing whether he spoke to FIFA about the incident

Trump's comments sparked criticism on social media, as football fans weighed in on the president's comments about the red card

US President Donald Trump admitted that he asked FIFA to review Folarin Balogun’s red card. Image: John Todd/ Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - President Donald Trump has openly confirmed that he had personally lobbied FIFA to review the red card issued to United States men's national team forward, Folarin Balogun.

Balogun received a red card on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, during the World Cup Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He received the card following a VAR review for an inadvertent challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic.

FIFA has since suspended his ban for a one-year probationary period following the formal intervention by Trump, which allows him to play in the next match against Belgium. Belgium has since accused FIFA of creating a sham appeal.

Speaking from the Oval Office on 6 July 2026, Trump confirmed to reporters that he reached out to FIFA, and his confirmation has sparked global outrage.

Folarin Balogun received a red card for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic. Image: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Trump explains reasons for asking FIFA to review decision

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump described the red card as unjustified, arguing that the collision between the two players was an accident rather than a deliberate foul.

He also went on to question the credibility of the referee who issued the card, saying "this referee, who is a little bit suspect, if you check his past... very suspect. The US President also claimed to be a huge sports fan, who understood sports very well, before revealing that he did not initially understand what a red card meant.

When people told him that Balogun would miss the next match, he concluded that it was unfair, as he was one of the country's best players.

"That's very unfair. It's one thing to penalise somebody for the game, but how do you penalise them for a game that hasn't been played yet?" he questioned.

The president then confirmed that he had spoken to a senior FIFA figure whom he described as "highly respected", which led to the reversal.

Ted Cruz thanks Trump for getting rid of red card

Things got worse in the White House as Senator Ted Cruz was later seen thanking President Trump for influencing FIFA to Balogun's straight red card.

Cruz also stated that there was a reason why the FIFA trophy sat at the White House for as long as it did, suggesting that Trump has extra influence. The comments also sparked criticism from Americans and non-Americans.

Trump's comments spark global condemnation

The clip of Trump admitting to contacting FIFA spread rapidly across social media, prompting sharp criticism from football supporters.

@Microinteracti1 wrote:

"The president admits he doesn't know what a red card means, calls the referee 'suspect,' and confirms he personally asked FIFA to overturn it because it hit 'our best player.' Corruption confessed on camera."

@BestbickaybZoh stated:

"Politicians are not supposed to interfere in football matters. Infantino allowing himself to be pushed by Trump is a disgrace."

@GSKE2009 argued:

"Infantino needs to resign with immediate effect for bringing our beautiful game into disrepute. This open political interference by the president of a host country in a World Cup is absolutely unacceptable."

@Mricho82 added:

"This is unfortunate and disgraceful from FIFA to actually reverse the red card. Absolutely shocking."

@TheSports_Hook observed:

"Even if FIFA says the panel was independent, once a political figure publicly says he asked for a review, the optics are impossible to ignore. Football decisions need to look clean, not just be explained afterwards."

@BackAvatar wrote:

"Turn on a British sports show or any European show and see that this is a global embarrassment. It's not about the red card. What's next, interfere with the World Series calls? NFL? NCAAF?"

UEFA slams FIFA over Balogun decision

Briefly News reported that UEFA has issued unusually strong criticism as controversy around Balogun's World Cup availability continues to grow.

The timing of developments surrounding the USA striker has brought fresh attention to a decision made during the tournament.

A South African football expert says one key issue could shape how supporters view FIFA's handling of the case.

Source: Briefly News