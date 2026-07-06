FIFA’s decision involving Folarin Balogun has triggered a fresh debate about fairness at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Donald Trump’s reported intervention has added another layer to a disciplinary case already under intense scrutiny

Former players and rival coaches have raised questions about what the unusual decision could mean for the tournament

Outrage after FIFA suspends Folarin Balogun’s red card ban following Donald Trump’s call to Gianni Infantino ahead of USA vs Belgium. Image: Chip Somodevilla, Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has sparked outrage after suspending Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban following a phone call from United States President Donald Trump to the football body’s president, Gianni Infantino. The decision means the USA striker can face Belgium in their FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash on Monday, 6 July 2026, despite being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Donald Trump’s call to Gianni Infantino puts FIFA decision in spotlight

The Athletic reports that Trump contacted Infantino and asked for Balogun’s red card and automatic suspension to be reviewed. Balogun was dismissed during the USA’s 2-0 round-of-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The red card remains in place, but FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee suspended the resulting one-match ban. Trump later celebrated the outcome on Truth Social, thanking FIFA for “doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

The Athletic reports that US Soccer also made submissions to FIFA questioning how slow-motion footage and freeze-frames were used during the VAR review.

Wayne Rooney calls Folarin Balogun ban decision an ‘absolute disgrace’

Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney strongly criticised the outcome while speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day.

Rooney said:

“But for this to be suspended? They either take the red card away, which I think was probably the right decision, and then he can play.”

He added:

“But to suspend it for a year, I think it is an absolute disgrace. Infantino should be ashamed of this because I think the sportsmanship of this game is in question here.”

Norway coach Stale Solbakken also criticised FIFA’s decision.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken also strongly criticised FIFA’s decision, arguing that the normal consequence of Balogun’s red card should have been a one-match suspension.

“I have to be honest, I think it was a big mistake by FIFA. This is not a great conclusion to what happened,” Solbakken said.

“He got a red card. The VAR concluded it was a red, and he was sent off. That means you are meant to be suspended for one game.”

Solbakken said the controversy could continue to follow the United States if they overcome Belgium in the knockout stages.

“I think what is really bad about that situation is, if the USA beat Belgium, they will always have that extra thing about it,” he said.

“The Belgians will be furious. What about the next red card? What happens there? Will some committee take it away? It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup and the United States.”

Belgium furious over Folarin Balogun FIFA decision

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished by FIFA’s decision” to suspend Balogun’s one-match ban. The federation also confirmed it was “investigating all potential options” following the late change.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia also strongly criticised the decision ahead of the crucial World Cup clash against the USA.

“I didn’t know that July 5 was equal to April 1 at FIFA,” Garcia said.

“I think we should refer to the statement of my federation, the Belgian federation. I think a lot of things are in it.”

Garcia insisted Belgium's concerns went beyond Balogun being cleared to face his team.

“The federation does not defend itself, it does not defend the national team — it defends football in general,” Garcia said.

“It defends its integrity. It defends its ethics.”

FIFA relied on Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend Balogun’s punishment. The same provision was previously used when part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension was suspended before the tournament.

How FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee reached its decision has not yet been made public.

The controversy now follows Balogun into the USA’s crucial knockout match against Belgium, with debate over FIFA’s disciplinary process likely to continue regardless of the result.

Referee Raphael Claus shows Folarin Balogun of the United States a red card for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Round of 32 match. Image: Maja Hitij - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

FIFA previously dismissed SAFA appeal over Themba Zwane suspension

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Football Association (SAFA) failed in its bid to overturn Themba Zwane’s three-match suspension at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SAFA said it was disappointed after FIFA dismissed its appeal, arguing that Zwane's punishment was “far harsher than the offence” he was said to have committed. The decision left Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos without the experienced midfielder for their knockout clash against Canada.

The ruling came before FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban, a decision that has now triggered a fresh debate over the football body's disciplinary process.

Source: Briefly News