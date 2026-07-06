UEFA has issued unusually strong criticism as controversy around Folarin Balogun's World Cup availability continues to grow

The timing of developments surrounding the USA striker has brought fresh attention to a decision made during the tournament

A South African football expert says one key issue could shape how supporters view FIFA's handling of the case

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UEFA slams FIFA's decision to lift Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension as alleged Donald Trump influence sparks questions over football governance. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

UEFA has slammed FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match red-card ban amid questions over alleged influence involving US President Donald Trump. The European football governing body said on Monday, 6 July 2026, that FIFA's handling of the case had "crossed a red line".

The criticism comes amid reports that Trump contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino before Balogun was cleared to play in a World Cup knockout match. The developments have fuelled debate over consistency, transparency and the perception of political influence in football governance.

UEFA says Folarin Balogun decision crossed a red line

In a strongly worded statement published on 6 July, UEFA criticised the decision to suspend the implementation of Balogun's one-match automatic ban for a probationary period of one year.

According to UEFA, football depends on rules that support fair, honest and transparent competition. While some regulations can be interpreted differently, the organisation insisted the automatic suspension following a red card was clear.

UEFA said:

"A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted."

The European football body said the principle was embedded in regulations and should not be subjected to exceptions during an ongoing tournament. It noted that several other players in similar situations had already served their suspensions.

UEFA added:

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

The organisation also warned that FIFA's ruling could create a precedent. It argued that comparable cases during the tournament could now prompt demands for equal treatment.

UEFA concluded its statement by expressing "disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision".

Donald Trump call reports intensify FIFA scrutiny

The controversy has attracted further attention following reports of contact between Trump and Infantino over the Balogun situation.

Former FIFA president Joseph S Blatter joined the debate on X on Monday morning. Blatter said:

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies."

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the decision after the reported contact between Trump and Infantino. Blatter added:

"If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?"

The former FIFA president also warned that football should not become "a playground for political power".

UEFA did not mention Trump in its statement. Its criticism focused on FIFA's disciplinary ruling and the potential consequences for the consistent application of football regulations.

UEFA has slammed FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension at the World Cup, calling it “unprecedented and unjustifiable.” Image: Maja Hitiji-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

PSL journalist questions consistency in FIFA disciplinary cases

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, PSL-accredited journalist Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu said reports of Trump's contact with Infantino had inevitably raised questions about perceptions of political influence.

Mthimkhulu said:

"FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban has certainly sparked debate. With reports confirming that US President Donald Trump contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino, it inevitably raises questions about the perception of political influence in football governance."

He acknowledged FIFA's authority to review disciplinary decisions but said rulings should be based on clear regulations and communicated transparently. Mthimkhulu added:

"Football supporters, players and member associations need to have confidence that the disciplinary process remains independent, fair and free from external influence."

The journalist also compared Balogun's case with the disciplinary situation involving Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane. He said the different outcomes naturally invited debate over consistency.

Mthimkhulu explained:

"Similar disciplinary matters should be handled according to the same principles, regardless of the player, nation or external circumstances. Where outcomes differ, FIFA has a responsibility to clearly explain the reasoning behind those decisions."

The Balogun controversy has therefore moved beyond the striker's availability for one World Cup fixture. UEFA's public criticism has placed the focus on the application of disciplinary rules and the precedent created during an ongoing tournament.

Mthimkhulu concluded that the credibility of football authorities depended on fair decisions and public confidence in those decisions.

He said:

"Ultimately, the credibility of football's governing bodies depends not only on making fair decisions but also on ensuring those decisions are seen to be fair and consistent."

UEFA's intervention has pushed the Balogun controversy beyond one World Cup match. With the governing body warning about the precedent set by FIFA, attention will now turn to how similar red-card cases are handled during the rest of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana red cards spark World Cup refereeing debate

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's red cards against Mexico sparked controversy during their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

The decisions involving Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane left one major refereeing question hanging over the tournament as debate around FIFA's disciplinary approach grew.

Source: Briefly News