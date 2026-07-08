Mpumalanga police opened a kidnapping investigation after a 27-year-old soccer player's family reported him missing on 5 July 2026

The player returned home unharmed that same afternoon, and detectives found no ransom had been paid and no kidnapping appeared to have occurred

Police are now considering charges, including defeating the ends of justice, as the acting provincial commissioner warned against filing false reports

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Police in Mpumalanga are investigating whether a 27-year-old professional soccer player staged his own kidnapping after he turned up at home unharmed on the same day his family filed a missing persons report.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the player's family went to Witbank Police Station on Sunday, 5 July 2026, after receiving a call from an unknown person using the player's phone. The caller claimed the player had been abducted and demanded a ransom for his release.

According to Masondo, the player's family reported him missing at Witbank Police Station on Sunday, 5 July 2026, after fearing he had been kidnapped for ransom.

Detectives, supported by additional police resources, were immediately assigned to the case to trace his whereabouts. The player returned home unharmed later that afternoon.

Investigation Points to Staged Disappearance

Subsequent questioning by detectives cast serious doubt on whether a kidnapping had taken place at all.

Masondo said detectives uncovered during follow-up investigations and interviews that no ransom had been paid, casting serious doubt on the alleged abduction. According to the police probe, there is growing evidence to suggest the footballer may have staged his own kidnapping.

Police earlier withheld the player's identity while investigations continue. Authorities are considering several possible charges, including defeating the ends of justice, as they determine the appropriate legal action to take against him.

Here is what social media users are saying about the incident online.

Mbulelo Nomongo

Honestly when I saw that post last week, it immediately felt staged to me but I kept to myself because it would've been like I'm insensitive and all that,seems my instincts were spot on after all,I rest my case 🙌

Tshegofatso Solly Ndeps

He went to makhwapheni and didn’t have a plan to return home to his main or wife so he had to come up with a plan.

Jxt R. Pollen

When found guilty is such cases,One should do at least 3/5years because that's a big waste of state resources and tax payers money.

Pluto ZA

First time I saw the post I said this one is faking it , he's just still drunk to return to camp.

KrisTiano Mbhele

Returned home 7 says later unarmed but the same day the incident was reported the player came back unharmed ngaze nga confused.

Acting Commissioner Issues Warning on False Reports

Acting Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi used the incident to caution the public against submitting false crime reports.

"Staging a crime can never be tolerated, and such behaviour has consequences," he said.

Mkhwanazi warned that false reports place unnecessary pressure on already stretched police resources. He explained that responding to fabricated incidents forces officers to redirect vehicles, personnel and valuable time away from genuine emergencies where lives may be at risk. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

SA footballer dies in Cape Town

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African footballer collapsed during a league football match in Cape Town.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Source: Briefly News