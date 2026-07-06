Marumo Gallants midfielder Thapelo Dhludhlu has reportedly been located after a week-long disappearance that sparked widespread concern and a police investigation

The player’s family says he has since been reunited with them in Witbank, following reports that he was allegedly held and ransom demands were made during his absence

His return has taken a new turn, with authorities reportedly stepping in shortly after he got back home, raising fresh questions around the circumstances of his disappearance

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Marumo Gallants midfielder Thapelo Dhludhlu has reportedly been found safe and reunited with his family in Witbank after being missing for a week.

Marumo Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu had been reported missing for a week by his family. Image:@marumogallants

Source: Facebook

Reports from KickOff on Monday, 6 July 2026, confirmed that Dhludhlu was back with his family after disappearing during a weekend break granted by the PSL club. During the period he went missing, his alleged kidnappers reportedly made contact with the family and demanded a ransom of R50 000 for his release.

The suspects remain unknown, and it is alleged that Dhludhlu was taken to Secunda, where the kidnappers later contacted his family when they made their ransom demand.

The midfielder last reported for duty with Marumo Gallants on Friday, 26 June 2026, before the club’s weekend recess. He then travelled to his hometown of Witbank (eMalahleni), where he was last seen in the Klarinet area on Saturday, 27 June.

When he failed to return to the club or make contact with family members over the following days, concern grew, leading to a public appeal for information.

The situation escalated when the family reportedly received direct communication from the captors. His mother, Doris Dhludhlu, described the ordeal in an emotional plea for assistance.

“We received a call from his kidnappers. They are using Thapelo’s phone,” she said. “They sent his photos where he was only wearing underwear. They are demanding R50 000 before they can release him. We are begging them not to kill him.”

She added that the nature of the communication had left the family deeply unsettled.

“There is more to this. Something is not making sense. We are only praying that he returns home alive,” she said.

Dhludhlu family confirms return amid police involvement

Doris Dhludhlu later confirmed on Monday that her son had returned home.

“He has returned back home,” she said.

However, she added that the situation took another turn shortly after his return.

“He was quickly taken away by police. I don’t have much information for now. I only thank God that my son is alive. I want to thank the public for their prayers and efforts. We received huge support during the difficult moment,” she said.

Police Reportedly Take Marumo Gallants Star Thapelo Dhludhlu After Kidnapping Ordeal

Source: Facebook

Marumo Gallants pre-season training update

Dhludhlu had recently rejoined pre-season training with his club in Pretoria before travelling to Witbank for the weekend visit.

He subsequently failed to report back as the Bloemfontein-based side continued their pre-season preparations at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Gallants spokesperson Sello Nduna confirmed that Dhludhlu was last seen at the club on the Friday before the weekend break.

“I received a call from Thapelo’s mother last night and we discussed the situation involving him. The team is currently in Pretoria for pre-season. Players were given the weekend off after training on Friday,” Nduna said.

Source: Briefly News