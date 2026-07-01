Sol Phenduka opened up about fatherhood by sharing a heartfelt story about comforting his one-year-old daughter after reprimanding her

The broadcaster responded after he was accused of abandoning his first daughter when he was broke

His response sparked debate, with some users sharing personal co-parenting experiences

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Sol Phenduka addressed claims that he abandoned his daughter when he was broke. Image: podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to allegations that he was a deadbeat father. This was after a social media user accused him of abandoning his daughter when he was struggling financially.

The conversation kicked off on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, when Sol Phenduka took to his official X (Twitter) and shared a heartwarming post about fatherhood. He shared a touching moment with his one-year-old daughter after he raised his voice at her for the first time.

“Yazi, human behavioural development is a marvel to witness. My one-year-old daughter did something naughty, and I reprimanded her by raising my voice at her (something she hasn’t experienced before). She doesn’t understand the words I’m saying, but she can tell I’m not happy with her. She immediately cries and runs towards me (the very person causing her this distress) with her little arms open, asking for an embrace,” part of the post read.

Sol said the experience made him appreciate fatherhood even more and questioned how some fathers could consciously choose not to be part of their children's lives.

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“She’s running to one of the few safe spaces she knows: her father’s massive arms and chest. Magic.❤️To think there are men who bring these bundles of joy into the world and then run away from them. 💔” the post further read.

See the post below:

Sol Phenduka responds to deadbeat dad claims

The post sparked reactions with X user @Kwantusoul_ reprimanding Sol Phenduka for unfairly judging deadbeat dads. The user argued that not everyone chooses to be a deadbeat and that the former Kaya FM breakfast show co-host was once in the same position. The post was captioned:

“You were once not there for her when you were down low, broke Sol…. sometimes situations make people run away,”

Sol Phenduka reacted to the allegation that he was a deadbeat dad. He dismissed the allegation and revealed that even when he was struggling financially, he made sure he was in his child’s life. The post was captioned:

“When I was broke, I took a taxi, once or twice a week, to go see my baby at her mom's house. Month-end, I contributed something. Every month. Where do you get the story that I ran away from my child? Stop making being broke an excuse. Be there for your children, wena!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sol Phenduka denies being a deadbeat dad

Sol’s clarification that he was never a deadbeat dad sparked a flurry of reactions. Some shared their experiences as co-parents.

Here are some of the comments:

@RELEH_LEGODI argued:

“I understand you also remember your version of broke is not affording a car, which means taking a taxi. Some others can't even catch a taxi when they are broke, like literally it's R0:00 in their bank account.”

@tikzaK stated:

“I know a bro who doesn’t work but makes sure he collects his child’s laundry and hand washes it at home twice a week over and above what he can contribute when he gets money.”

@Subpoena_SA shared:

“I got barred from visiting my child because I couldn't support them like before, since I lost my job. What do you say about that?”

@Bongmusa__ shared:

“Also be grateful to your baby momma for being patient with you when things were not going well. Some baby mommas don’t want you anywhere near the child if you’re broke.”

Mzansi weighed in after Sol Phenduka reacted to allegations that he abandoned his daughter when he was broke. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka shares rare glimpse of his firstborn

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka shared a rare glimpse of his daughter at a school sports day event.

The former radio star seldom posts about his daughter on social media, but when he does, he is usually boasting about her achievements.

Source: Briefly News