South African podcaster Sol Phenduka shared a rare glimpse of his daughter at a school sports day event

The former radio star seldom posts about his daughter on social media, but when he does, he is usually boasting about her achievements

Phenduka is now a father of two, and like his first daughter, he barely speaks about or posts his second-born

Sol Phenduka posted a rare glimpse of his daughter at a sports event. Image: SolPhenduka

This cute, proud father moment is everything! Sol Phenduka shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter at her sports day event.

As usual, Sol barely shows her face; however, he never shies away from boasting about her many achievements.

Sol Phenduka posts daughter's face

The former Kaya 959 radio star will always take a moment to show his daughter love whenever she achieves something, and this time was no different. On X (Twitter), Phenduka bragged about his baby girl winning the under-eight division.

In the video clip, the father of two could be heard screaming and cheering her on, proving how proud he is of her.

"I did attend my daughter's sports day. By the way, she won again. She's the under-8 champion. Once again. Forget my commentary. She won!" the podcaster proudly stated.

Check out the X post here.

Sol Phenduka bragged about his daughter winning the under-8 division at her school. Image: SolPhenduka

In January 2025, Phenduka joined the list of celebrities who accompanied their bundles of joy on their first day of school.

Sol speaks on fatherhood

In 2025, Sol Phenduka spoke about fatherhood and how he navigates it with his daughter. He spoke about the importance of spending time with her and giving her undivided attention. Sol also spoke about preparing her for school in the morning, which will set her up for life.

"I've had to set boundaries to protect our time together," he said. "To prepare a child for school is to prepare them for life. Her mum did most of the preparation, but I made sure fees and uniforms were sorted. It's about making sure she succeeds," he said.

"My daughter teaches me every day the value of spending time together. Money does mean as much to her as a full day with me"

Sol Phenduka speaks on tension with Nota

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka finally cleared the air on his relationship, or lack thereof, with controversial critic Nota Baloyi.

Following the podcaster's recent remarks about Nota on his podcast, fans are convinced now more than ever that Sol may strongly dislike him. This follows the comments he made.

His comments were met with mixed reactions from the online community as followers debated Nota's controversial reputation and tendency to get under people's skin.

A fan said, "@Solphendukaa, you hate Nota, neh? Like, everything you said, even after the 'We cool' chat, just showed that you despise the guy."

Responding to the post, Sol plainly denied the fan's claims, stating, "No man, I don't hate Nota."

