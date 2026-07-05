South African actress Denise Zimba shared details of her visit to her daughters in Germany

Her emotional post sparked an outpouring of support from South Africans, while others weighed in on co-parenting and parental alienation

The former How to Ruin Christmas actress previously shared a heartfelt Mother's Day video, adding to the sadness of her custody situation

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Denise Zimba shared her experience while visiting her daughters in Germany. Image: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Denise Zimba left South Africans teary-eyed after sharing her experience during her visit to her two daughters in Germany.

Zimba previously trended after she lost custody of her two daughters, Leah and Mila, to her estranged husband, Jakob Schlichting. This was after the High Court ruled in his favour and allowed him to relocate with the children to Germany while Denise Zimba lives in Cape Town. Zimba shared that she travelled to Munich to celebrate the girls’ birthday; however, the visit did not go as she had hoped.

Denise Zimba shares details of visit to see daughters in Germany

Sharing her experience on her official X account on Saturday, 4 July 2026, Zimba said she was not permitted to enter the house where her daughters were celebrating their birthday. Instead, she said she met them in the parking area, where they opened the presents she had brought for them. According to Zimba, she was informed that any time she wanted to see her daughters, the visits would have to take place outside the home. The post was captioned:

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“Travelled all the way to Munich to see my girls. I have restricted access 2 them. Today is my daughters' birthday party, and I am not allowed in the house. Opened gifts that I got them in the parking lot … & have been told that if I want to see them, it will have to be outside🤷🏽‍♀️”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Denise Zimba shares details of Germany visit

Zimba's post sparked an emotional response from many social media users, with several expressing sympathy for her situation and encouraging her to remain strong.

Here are some of the comments:

@NhlanhlaNyosi said:

“It hurts seeing a mother going through that 😭😭 you know, what makes me happy is that a lot of people are learning from your experience.”

@Old_Geee remarked:

“This man is doing what many South African women do to the fathers; parental alienation is not talked about. Because people think just because the relationship or marriage ended, it also ended with the kids; now the poor kids are being weaponised to hurt the other partner.”

@Thelotussutra_ reassured:

“I’m so sorry, mama🫂 the kids are going to grow up, and they will see what’s happening. Stay strong, never stop fighting for them. You are loved, and you are supported ❤️”

@PeachesTheThug recounted:

“This reminds me of my father when I was growing up. He’d have my mom travel over 200km to come see us, and when she arrived, he denied her access. Also, CPS favoured him over my mom because he was a well-known police officer.”

@john_sukazi advised:

“At some point you and the father of your children must find it in your hearts to sit down and do what is right for your children. Don't involve courts...talk...talk...talk until you find a solution about co-parenting that will be best for children!”

@Thornbackforeva commented:

“Bathong Denise, this is really sad to be honest. You are a strong woman… so sorry.”

Denise Zimba shared her experience while visiting her daughters in Germany. Image: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba shares heartbreaking Mother’s Day post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Denise Zimba shared a video dedicated to her daughters on Mother's Day.

In the caption, the How to Ruin Christmas actress shared what did not happen on Mother's Day, leaving South Africans emotional.

Source: Briefly News