Uncle Vinny allegedly arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend Yolatha amid financial struggles

Social media reactions reflect mixed sentiments on the timing and validity of the abuse allegations

Yolatha details the emotional and physical abuse, citing fear of Uncle Vinny's influence as a reason for silence

Uncle Vinny was allegedly apprehended after his ex-girlfriend Yolatha accused him of abuse. Image: Izidabazabantu

Source: Facebook

Uncle Vinny is trending for the wrong reasons once more, following reports that he has been arrested. The prominent South African social media personality also allegedly failed to pay his bail because he is reportedly struggling financially.

Uncle Vinny became a household name for his high-energy dance moves, hosting parties and wearing designer brands; however, he recently topped headlines after his girlfriend, South African influencer Yolatha, levelled abuse allegations against him. Reports suggest that the former MTV Base VJ, whose real name is Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, has been arrested.

Uncle Vinny reportedly arrested for alleged assault

On Monday, 6 July 2026, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared an update that Uncle Vinny had been arrested and was being detained at Hillbrow Police Station after his girlfriend opened a case against him. According to Khawula, the socialite has hit rock bottom to the extent that he failed to pay his bail. Khawula did not disclose the alleged bail amount. The post was captioned:

“Uncle Vinny has been arrested at Hillbrow police station for assaulting his girlfriend Yolatha. Down and out Uncle Vinny doesn't have money for bail.”

See the post below:

Briefly News has contacted Uncle Vinny for comment and will update the article when he responds. Authorities had also not confirmed the arrest at the time of publication.

SA reacts to Uncle Vinny's reported arrest

Khawula’s update sparked a flurry of reactions on the microblogging platform, with several people applauding the police for arresting Uncle Vinny.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZikhaliBandile questioned:

“I am failing to understand something about this case. When did he assault the lady? Why did the lady decide to open a case after their break-up? Is this a real case or just a bitter ex wanting to destroy a brother? Where are his family/friends?”

@Mqammy_Enhle11 said:

“He must remain there; we don’t want perpetrators of GBV here. Why was he hitting Yolatha?”

@mmopa_n remarked:

“🐞 Resurrect the cotton king; this boy was never meant to be famous.”

@Blaq_Ston commented:

“Eeeii life maar, to think this kid at some point was Speedy the YouTuber of SA at some point. He pulled crowds and crowds. Which goes to show that overnight success is not it if you didn't build its foundation.”

Mzansi reacted to Uncle Vinny's alleged arrest. Image: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Yolatha's allegations against Uncle Vinny

The reported arrest comes days after Yolatha publicly accused Uncle Vinny of abuse.

On Wednesday, 1 July 2026, she shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories alleging that their relationship, which began in November 2025, became abusive by April 2026. Yolatha claimed Uncle Vinny moved into her apartment after losing his phone and source of income, leaving her to support him financially. She also alleged that he repeatedly subjected her to emotional and physical abuse.

According to Yolatha, Uncle Vinny dragged her by her hair, locked her inside rooms and assaulted her during arguments over minor issues. She also shared screenshots of messages she alleged were from Uncle Vinny, in which he apologised for some of the incidents, attributing his behaviour to being "super drunk".

Yolatha further alleged that he mocked her mental health, wished death on her mother and left her battling suicidal thoughts. She explained that she had remained silent for so long because of the influence she believed Uncle Vinny had.

“I was afraid to speak up due to how powerful I viewed him,” she wrote.

See screenshots by clicking the link.

Uncle Vinny sues podcaster and demands R500K

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Vinny sued podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu for making defamatory remarks.

Speaking during an episode of Podcast and Chill Network's Piano Pulse, before it rebranded to Music Pulse, Ndlovu named a drug that Uncle Vinny abuses.

Source: Briefly News