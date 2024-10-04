South African Amapiano singer Uncle Vinny has sued podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu for making defamatory remarks

Ndlovu alleged that Uncle Vinny drinks codeine while in an interview on Podcast and Chill's Piano Pulse

Vinny demanded R500K and a written public apology, which he received and shared on Instagram

Amapiano singer and dancer Uncle Vinny filed a lawsuit against podcaster and record label owner Sfiso Ndlovu for defaming him on Piano Pulse.

Podcaster slapped with a lawsuit

Sfiso Ndlovu, the owner of Lea Records, alleged that Uncle Vinny consumes codeine that would later kill him. He shared this while on the Podcast and Chill network show.

Uncle Vinny wasted no time and demanded R500K as well as a retraction and written public apology. In papers sent by his lawyers that he shared on Instagram, his lawyers said:

“On September 25 2024, you made false, malicious and defamatory comments and allegations about our client on Podcast and Chill Network. One of the false and defamatory statements was: ‘Codeine is going to kill Vinny.'"

Sfiso Ndlovu apologises to Uncle Vinny

In the letter, which Vinny later shared on Instagram, Ndlovu apologised for making these false claims.

He said those reckless statement were made with verifying his facts.

"I fully retract my statement and I apologise for the harm these remarks might have caused to UncleVinny's reputation, brand and personal integrity. It was really not my intention to slander, humiliate, or cause distress to Vinny, and I deeply regret the impact that my words have had."

Ndlovu also mentioned that Vinny posted some of his personal information, and he asked him to take down those posts. He said this was unnecessary and he demanded that he removed it.

