Netizens want Uncle Vinny to return to school after seeing him perform for a crowd

Peeps claim that the dancer/ musician has plenty of time to get an education and find a back-up plan

Meanwhile, others argued that Vinny was doing well for himself and that his music career was blooming

Mzansi is urging Uncle Vinny to go back to school and wants him to put his dancing shoes away.

Uncle Vinny performs for EFF members

Dance sensation, Uncle Vinny, recently dazzled a packed sidewalk with his infectious tunes and lively dance moves.

People in EFF shirts had their phones out to record Riky Rick's protégé as he danced up a storm with his Okmalumkoolkat-inspired moves.

Vinny recently launched his career as a musician, and although not many people were in favour of it, that did not stop him from chasing his dream.

Twitter (X) user _BlackZA shared a video of Vinny's performance, saying it was time for the young star to return to school:

"Mara, he's still young, he can apply for a short course; it's not late."

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Vinny's performance

Peeps urged Vinny to further his studies and take a break from the industry:

Colin28092809 said:

"The problem Riky Rick left us with."

Maleka4Lerato suggested:

"He needs to return to school, obtain a degree, and achieve success in life. He should stop behaving like a clown."

dingani_lw1332 wrote:

"For real, the boy must finish school."

Meanwhile, others encouraged the young man to keep pushing and argued that he had a lot of potential.

Vinny is not only a dancer and musician, but also a model and has worked with several brands, including Kaizer Chiefs.

Sochar06 said:

"He travels the world just to be paid, wena you paying X subscriptions, just to dictate people's lives."

GyNieo1 was stunned:

"The peer pressure of hating Vinny is wild, even old men hopped on it? This bro can dance; check the moves."

TraezeM13 defended Vinny:

"He's still young; you can't hate on a kid, guys, come on."

mapaku_y wrote:

"He looks talented; he can do both."

Uncle Vinny performs at Cotton Fest

In more Uncle Vinny updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's performance at Cotton Fest.

Mzansi was unimpressed by his show, with many trolling Riky Rick for introducing him.

