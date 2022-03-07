Riky Rick's friends and family gathered at the Wanderers Stadium to bid farewell to the late rapper

The event was attended by the whos who of the South African entertainment industry among them Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest and Sizwe Dhlomo

Riky Rick's protégé Uncle Vinny was one of the many people that took to the stage to bid farewell to the rapper

Riky Rick real name Rikhado Makhado was described by those who gathered at the Wanderers Stadium as a great man. Speaker after speaker took to the podium to shower the late Boss Zonke rapper with praises.

Uncle Vinny said that the late Riky Rick played a fatherly role in his life. Image: @uncle.vinny and @rikyrickworld

One such speaker was Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Ndlovu who described Riky Rick as a great man. Uncle Vinny rose to prominence through the guidance of the late rapper.

According to News24, Uncle Vinny described Riky Rick as a father figure. The publication further states that Uncle Vinny said the Sondela rapper welcomed him despite the fact that he was still young.

“I was 15 and in grade 9 when I met Riky Rick and I’d tell everyone at school that he was my pops because I chilled with him.”

TimesLive further reports that Uncle Vinny said Riky Rick took him under his wing and became his mentor. The publication adds that Ricky gave the young media personality his very first main stage at the popular Cotton Fest. He said:

"Riky was so nice to me and I remember the time we went to a Nasty C concert and on that day I didn’t even know how I’d get back home.

Out of the blue, he told me to come to the car and when I got there he gave me R1000 to go back home. From that day he kept giving me money and making sure I’d be able to make it to gigs and would even sneak me in at gigs because I was too young to enter certain places."

Sizwe Dhlomo says Riky Rick had no beef with Cassper when he died, they were going to make up live on stage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick was a man of the people. His untimely death left a gap in the South African entertainment and fashion industries.

The Sondela rapper passed away on 23 February, 2022. He was reportedly cremated after an intimate funeral on 1 March. Today, the rapper's family, industry colleagues and fans gathered at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg to celebrate his life and legacy.

EWN reports that Sizwe said although the rapper was imperfect, he was doing his best to do better and improve himself.

