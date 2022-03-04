Riky Rick's memorial took place today at the Wanderers Stadium and many who took to the podium had praises for the rapper

Celebrities such as Sizwe Dhlomo, Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee attended the event which was also streamed live

Radio Personality Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that the Boss Zonke hitmaker and rapper Cassper Nyovest were on good terms

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick was a man of the people. His untimely death left a gap in the South African entertainment and fashion industries.

Sizwe Dhlomo has revealed that Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest were going to make out live on stage. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Sondela rapper passed away on 23 February, 2022. He was reportedly cremated after an intimate funeral on 1 March. Today, the rapper's family, industry colleagues and fans gathered at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg to celebrate his life and legacy.

Internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee and award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest and Sizwe Dhlomo are some of the prominent people who attended the event.

Dhlomo took to the stage to share how he was fond of Riky Rick. EWN reports that Sizwe said although the rapper was imperfect, he was doing his best to do better and improve himself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLive, the radio personality also revealed that at the time of his death, Riky Rick held no grudges. The publication further states that Sizwe said Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest had buried their hatchet. He said:

"This upcoming Cotton Fest, he was going to publicly make up with Cassper live on stage. He had reached out to him last year September and they had spoken ... even all the way into January and they were actually on good terms at the time of his passing.”

Somizi posts final tribute to Riky Rick, shares intimate video of happy moments with the iconic rapper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still coming to terms with the fact that one of the country's most iconic rappers and fashion icons Riky Rick is gone forever. Riky Rick was laid to rest at a private funeral in Johannesburg yesterday.

Social media has been awash with tributes as Mzansi peeps and celebrities paid their last respects to the award-winning rapper.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has taken to social media to post a tear-jerking video of him and the Sondela rapper. In the video posted on his official Instagram page, Somizi and Riky Rick can be seen embracing each other and having fun.

Source: Briefly News