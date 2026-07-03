Dricus du Plessis has scored a major business win as his KNOX brand makes a bold move into Premier League football

Dricus du Plessis' hydration company has secured a lucrative partnership that brings major changes at Newcastle United

Dricus du Plessis is also set to forge a closer connection with Newcastle fans as the KNOX brand expands globally

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis makes history as his KNOX brand secures sponsorship deal with Newcastle United. Image: dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

UFC star Dricus du Plessis has scored a monumental victory outside the Octagon after his hydration brand KNOX secured a three-year Newcastle United deal reportedly worth up to £60 million (approximately R1.3 billion).

The South African-founded company has also taken naming rights to the Premier League club's training ground in a separate £18 million (approximately R390 million) agreement.

Dricus du Plessis' KNOX lands Newcastle United deal

The Citizen reports that the wider three-year Newcastle United deal is worth up to £60 million (approximately R1.3 billion).

Meanwhile, IOL reports that KNOX's £18 million (approximately R390 million) training ground partnership officially came into effect on 1 July 2026. Newcastle's training base, previously known as Darsley Park, has now been renamed The KNOX.

The agreement makes KNOX the first hydration company to secure training ground naming rights at a Premier League club. It's also the first African-founded brand to do so.

KNOX branding will also appear on the training-wear sleeves of Newcastle's men's, women's and academy teams.

Newcastle United partnership boosts KNOX's global ambitions

KNOX co-founder Ethan Hughes said Newcastle United's international profile made the club a natural partner. Speaking to The Citizen, Hughes said:

"Newcastle United has one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in world football. The club has a rich history, exciting ambitions for the future, and a growing international presence.

"It felt like a natural fit for KNOX as we continue building our brand on a global stage."

The partnership also includes stadium branding, training ground visibility, digital and social media content and matchday activations.

"Our branding will also be seen during global television broadcasts, giving KNOX exposure to millions of viewers worldwide," Hughes said.

KNOX grows beyond UFC as Dricus backs Newcastle

Dricus Du Plessis and Australian entrepreneur Hughes co-founded KNOX in 2024. The hydration brand has since built its sporting profile through partnerships and sponsorships involving the UFC, WWE, EFC and NASCAR.

Newcastle United chief executive David Hopkinson described the KNOX partnership as "game-changing". According to the BBC, Hopkinson added:

"This is a transformative deal for Newcastle United."

"Knox is an explosive, innovative brand that perfectly matches our ambition and shares our long-term vision for global success."

Hughes also confirmed that Du Plessis is now a Newcastle supporter.

"Dricus is proudly a Newcastle supporter now," he told The Citizen.

"As his schedule allows, Dricus plans to attend a number of Newcastle's home matches over time."

KNOX is expected to roll out in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks as the hydration brand continues its international expansion.

For Dricus du Plessis, the Newcastle United deal marks another major milestone outside the Octagon, placing the South African UFC star at the centre of KNOX's push into one of the world's biggest football leagues.

Dricus du Plessis has scored a monumental victory outside the Octagon after his KNOX hydration brand secured a Newcastle United deal. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis' Porsche 911 Turbo S impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis impressed fans after showing off a Porsche 911 Turbo S on Instagram.

The UFC star reflected on his journey and achievements while sharing the luxury car, with fans and South African rapper Cassper Nyovest among those who reacted to the post.

Source: Briefly News