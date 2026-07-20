Dricus du Plessis walked away with a career-defining victory, but his biggest reward may have come outside the cage

The UFC star’s latest bout against Kamaru Usman reportedly delivered another huge financial boost

A look at Du Plessis’ fight earnings shows the growing value of one of South Africa’s biggest MMA names

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis returned to winning ways in style with a dominant victory over Kamaru Usman, and the South African is believed to have walked away with another massive payday.

Dricus Du Plessis reportedly earned millions of bucks after his dominant win over Kamaru Usman. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

With the victory over the Nigerian, Du Plessis has repositioned himself as a legitimate challenger for the middleweight belt. Current champion Sean Strickland now appears the likely next target for the 32-year-old South African.

In his postfight interview, ''Stillknocks'' said he wants an opportunity to regain the belt. Strickland, whom Du Plessis has twice beaten, dethroned Chimaev at UFC 328 in May.

Du Plessis relied on his stand-up game to beat Usman, especially in the first two rounds during which he wobbled Usman several times. His best weapons throughout the fight were his right hand and head kick. Du Plessis outlanded Usman 136-92 in significant strikes.

Dricus du Plessis' estimated UFC earnings

Although the UFC does not officially disclose fighter purses unless required by an athletic commission, estimates based on his contract status, bonuses and promotional pay suggest Du Plessis earned between $620,000 and $870,000 (approximately R11.2 million to R15.7 million.

Du Plessis produced a composed performance to defeat former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in the main event, putting himself back in the middleweight title picture.

After losing his UFC middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev in late 2025, the South African is no longer believed to be on a champion's contract, which reportedly paid him around $1 million per fight.

As one of the UFC's biggest stars and the No. 2-ranked middleweight, however, Du Plessis is still expected to command an elite-level purse. His estimated base pay is believed to be between $500,000 and $750,000.

On top of that, he is thought to have received around $21,000 through the UFC's Promotional Guidelines Compliance programme. The biggest boost came after Du Plessis and Usman earned the Fight of the Night award. For this event, the UFC doubled the usual performance bonus from $50,000 to $100,000, significantly increasing his total earnings.

Taking all of that into account, Du Plessis is estimated to have earned between $620,000 and $870,000, depending on the exact terms of his contract and any undisclosed incentives.

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates after winning the fight against Kamaru Usman. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Dricus du Plessis?

After comfortably outpointing Usman, Du Plessis made it clear that he wants another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

UFC president Dana White, however, was not ready to commit to his next opponent immediately after the event.

"I don't think about that tonight. He just fought a great fight, looked good, and we'll go back to the lab on Tuesday and start kicking it around," White said.

All three judges scored the contest in Du Plessis' favour, with scorecards of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46, capping off an impressive performance that strengthened his case for another championship opportunity.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News