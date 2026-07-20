Drake attended the FIFA World Cup final at New Jersey Stadium, where Argentina faced Spain in a high-stakes clash

The Canadian rapper placed a massive wager on Argentina, hoping for an R83.6 million payout if they won, only to suffer a massive loss

It's not the first time Drake has burned millions on a sports bet, and social media is convinced the rapper may be cursed

Drake suffered a massive loss after Argentina lost in the FIFA World Cup final. Images: Mark Blinch/Getty Images, Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The so-called "Drake curse" has struck again. The Canadian rapper walked away from the FIFA World Cup final significantly lighter in the pocket after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain, costing him a staggering $1.5 million, which is roughly R24.7 million.

Drake was among the spectators at New Jersey Stadium for what turned out to be a bruising finale on 19 July 2026. He had backed Argentina to lift the trophy, with his eyes on a potential $5.1 million (R83.6 million) payout. Instead, as the final whistle blew, confirming Spain's victory, all he had to show for it was a massive loss.

Drake's history of costly sports bets

This is far from a once-off embarrassment. In January 2024, the One Dance hitmaker lost around R13 million after staking money on Sean Strickland holding onto the UFC middleweight title against South African fighter Dricus du Plessis.

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Dricus not only won the belt but did so on Drake's home turf in Toronto, Canada. To pour salt into the wound, the South African champion walked out of the ring to Drake's own song, God's Plan.

Drake lost a $1.5 million bet after Argentina were defeated by Spain. Images: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images, Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, the rapper bet $1 million (R16.5 million) on Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the final against France. And while Argentina won, he lost every cent as it did not take place within 90 minutes.

Argentina and France were tied 2-2 at 90 minutes and 3-3 after extra time.

Because Drake bet on the 1×2 market, only the score at the end of regulation time counted. Since the match was tied after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, the official result was ruled a draw, resulting in a loss for the rapper.

Social media was quick to pile on after the World Cup loss, with fans reviving the curse narrative.

Hipsy_afya reacted:

"Even Messi wasn't good enough to defeat the Drake curse."

maxabulous said:

"At this point, there's no hope for Drake."

TouchlineX posted:

"Lionel Messi was one game away from becoming 2x World Cup Champion until Drake opened Stake."

Drake shows love to Black Coffee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Drake surprising South African DJ Black Coffee at one of his international shows.

A video of their bromance went viral on social media, with many people praising the Canadian rapper for being supportive.

Source: Briefly News