The SABC outlined the steps required to cancel a TV licence for those who no longer own a television set

South Africans who emigrate or sell their TVs must follow certain steps

You need an affidavit and must settle unpaid fees before cancelling your licence

There are steps to cancel a TV licence. Image: @THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

With the SABC stepping up efforts to recover unpaid TV licence fees, understanding the correct cancellation process for SABC TV license is important.

Under the Broadcasting Act of 1999, any household with a device capable of receiving a broadcast signal must hold a valid TV licence. The moment that device is sold or disposed of, the legal obligation falls away. However, the SABC does not cancel a licence automatically. The holder must take action.

The cancellation process is online. Image: @Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How to cancel a TV Licence

Complete the SABC's prescribed affidavit confirming the change in circumstances, such as selling or disposing of your TV.

Submit the completed affidavit at an SABC branch or email it to tvlic.info@sabc.co.za .

. You cannot cancel your TV licence if there is money owing on the account. All outstanding fees must be paid first.

If you are emigrating or living abroad for more than a year, you must provide supporting documents, such as a stamped passport, visa, work permit, employment contract or utility bill from your destination country.

If you are taking your TV overseas, you must also submit shipping documents or a removals/freight company manifest.

Despite the process being clearly outlined, many licence holders still run into problems.

Read the full MyBroadBand report here:

Briefly News previously reported on a South African TikToker explained the SABC's warning that people with unpaid TV licences could face a fine of up to R500, six months in prison, or both if convicted under the Broadcasting Act. The video sparked debate online as many questioned how the rules are enforced and whether the penalties are realistic.

More Briefly News on TV

The SABC warned TV licence holders about a fake refund scam designed to steal personal and banking details.

A Skyworth sales representative impressed South Africans by demonstrating a TV remote with a built-in location finder.

The TV show Utatakho featured a man who looked remarkably like Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi, surprising viewers.

Source: Briefly News