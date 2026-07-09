TikToker warned South Africans that the SABC confirmed people with outstanding TV licence debt could face consequences

The SABC stated that anyone convicted by a court could be sentenced to a fine of up to R500 or up to six months in prison, or both

South Africans flooded the comments questioning and pushing back on paying

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Mohlala urged South Africans to pay their TV licenses. Image: @mohlala_puse

Source: TikTok

A TikToker has broken down the SABC's stern warning for South African TV licence holders. Mzansi voiced their frustrations.

In a post shared on 8 July 2026, content creator @mohlala_puse told his followers that the public broadcaster had confirmed that people carrying outstanding TV licence balances risk being arrested or fined. He urged anyone with overdue accounts to either pay up immediately or arrange a payment plan before things escalate. He said:

"Imagine being in jail with people who committed serious crimes, and you tell them you didn't pay your TV licence....Don't be surprised when a van shows up at your door to read you your rights."

What the SABC amount

The annual TV licence fee sits at R265, and the SABC has been ramping up its debt recovery efforts as compliance rates continue to slide, with only around 20% of South African households currently paying the fee. According to an IOL report, the broadcaster's CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, said that the drop in licence revenue is hampering the SABC's ability to deliver on its public service mandate.

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Overdue accounts are not only forwarded to debt collectors and the broadcaster's lawyers, but also attract a penalty of 10% per month, capped at 100% per annum. Under South African law, anyone found in possession of a TV set without a valid licence and subsequently convicted in court faces a fine of up to R500, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi pushes back

South Africans were left frustrated by the announcement. This is what they had to say on the TikTok page:

@kedifentse asked:

"How to cancel a TV licence account because I don't have a TV"

@Fikile Sehlango shot back:

"Why can't they switch it off like DSTV 🤷‍♀️"

@Tumiso Mahlake836 added:

"How do you cancel a TV licence. Let's say I don't own a TV anymore 😳"

@kabza said:

"We can't pay TV licences and DSTV at the same time"

@Mr CHILLAX wrote:

"That will never happen; we are using smart TV"

@chaile added:

"They won't win this one"

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Source: Briefly News