Oscar Mbo caused a stir after he posted a short video of himself squeezing the last of his toothpaste using a Rolex watch box

The post went viral after fans claimed the DJ was using luxury items to do ordinary tasks, with some calling it mocking the poor

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some finding it hilarious and others questioning the DJ's actions

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Oscar Mbo used a Rolex to squeeze toothpaste that was almost finished. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

DJ Oscar Mbo shared a video using a Rolex watch box to squeeze the remaining toothpaste from his tube.

The 17-second video, which was posted on Thursday, 9 July 2026, on X, shows Mbo, who is known for flaunting a collection of sleek cars, in his bathroom wearing a "WE ARE GODS" t-shirt, casually rolling a Rolex case along the toothpaste tube to get every last drop out. It was not just the task that had people talking; it was the choice of tool that was anything but, and that contrast is what sent fans into a frenzy.

Blog page @lavishliving posted the clip on X, captioning it: "Oscar Mbo squeezes toothpaste from a tube using a Rolex watch case."

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The Yes God hitmaker is no stranger to showing off his wins. He previously made headlines after buying land to build a holiday home.

Mzansi split by Oscar's actions

The video split the timeline straight down the middle, drawing laughs, shade, and a fair bit of side-eye. Here is what people had to say:

@BeloveDMboneni asked: "Is this not mocking those who struggle daily?"

@Gapeletsa was unconvinced by the flex: "This man grew up with money, what's this"

@Karabo_Taioe came to his defence: "But it's a trend, guys 🤷 Lona mare"

@JustForTwees kept it relatable: "When they ask what's my current financial situation 🤣"

@NtsikeleloNM pointed to the timing: "During tax season. He is very brave"

@Lethabo4991 gave it up: "He brags different 😂😂"

@LulamaNtshele07 kept it short: "Soft flexing 😭"

@MkhuluMokhabela chose positivity: "We are happy for him 🥰"

Oscar Mbo used a Rolex box to squeeze toothpaste. Image: orscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo slammed for rude pose

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo shared the reason he appeared unbothered in a viral photo with a fan that sparked criticism online.

Mzansi backed the DJ, with many social media users defending Oscar, arguing that celebrities also deserve privacy and should not be expected to be available at all times

Source: Briefly News