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Mzansi Defends Amanda du-Pont After X Troll Shames Her Dating Choices
Celebrities

Mzansi Defends Amanda du-Pont After X Troll Shames Her Dating Choices

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • A controversial X catfish account posted a collage mocking Amanda du-Pont's alleged romantic interests
  • The troll linked the businesswoman's dating life to a list of men, but one of them turned out to be her father
  • SA clapped back hard, calling out the user for spreading misleading content about the actress

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Amanda du-Pont's dating history gains momentum.
Mzansi defended actress Amanda du-Pont after trolls mocked her dating history. Image: amandadupont
Source: Instagram

A viral post speaking about actress and businesswoman Amanda Du-Pont's alleged love life has backfired. Some fans rushed to her defence after trolls came for Amanda and her supposed dating preferences.

On Thursday, 9 July, a controversial X account posted a photo compilation on X, captioning it: "Amanda Du pond hates poverty with passion." In the collage was businessman Bafana Sindane, a businessman whom Amanda has publicly described as a friend. The post quickly gained traction, but so did the scrutiny. In another picture was a white man, and another was an unverified claim linking Amanda to a businessman.

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The post unravelled quickly when followers pointed out that one of the men in the collage was not a love interest at all. He was Amanda's father, Mr Tum Du-Pont, whom she showered with love on his birthday.

See the post that sparked the backlash:

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SA reacts to post about Amanda's alleged dating history

Mzansi did not hold back in defending Amanda:

@albetor was blunt about the misinformation: "I wonder who is paying you to damage Amanda's name, you even have her father as one of her boyfriends."

@Aya_Muzi confirmed the mix-up: "In the blue shirt, it's her Father Mr Tum Du-Pont."

@the_boy added: "She doesn't want it by all means necessary Goat 🤣😭"

Meanwhile, @TMCrazzzy praised Amanda's alleged taste: "She was paying attention in that class of Khanyi Mbau, a queen"

The blunder of including Amanda's father in a post intended to shame her only strengthened the argument that the allegations in the collage are unverified, and that the account had an agenda rather than facts.

Amanda du-Pont's dating history sparks controversy.
Mzansi defended Amanda du-Pont as trolls came for her. Image: amandadupont
Source: Instagram

Woman For Change receives a hefty donation from Amanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amanda du-Pont gave Women for Change its biggest financial contribution, R100,000.

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The contribution came days before a major anti-GBV event planned by Women for Change, with founder Sabrina Walter expressing gratitude to Amanda du-Pont for her contribution.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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Amanda du-Pont
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