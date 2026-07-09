A controversial X catfish account posted a collage mocking Amanda du-Pont's alleged romantic interests

The troll linked the businesswoman's dating life to a list of men, but one of them turned out to be her father

SA clapped back hard, calling out the user for spreading misleading content about the actress

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Mzansi defended actress Amanda du-Pont after trolls mocked her dating history. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

A viral post speaking about actress and businesswoman Amanda Du-Pont's alleged love life has backfired. Some fans rushed to her defence after trolls came for Amanda and her supposed dating preferences.

On Thursday, 9 July, a controversial X account posted a photo compilation on X, captioning it: "Amanda Du pond hates poverty with passion." In the collage was businessman Bafana Sindane, a businessman whom Amanda has publicly described as a friend. The post quickly gained traction, but so did the scrutiny. In another picture was a white man, and another was an unverified claim linking Amanda to a businessman.

The post unravelled quickly when followers pointed out that one of the men in the collage was not a love interest at all. He was Amanda's father, Mr Tum Du-Pont, whom she showered with love on his birthday.

See the post that sparked the backlash:

SA reacts to post about Amanda's alleged dating history

Mzansi did not hold back in defending Amanda:

@albetor was blunt about the misinformation: "I wonder who is paying you to damage Amanda's name, you even have her father as one of her boyfriends."

@Aya_Muzi confirmed the mix-up: "In the blue shirt, it's her Father Mr Tum Du-Pont."

@the_boy added: "She doesn't want it by all means necessary Goat 🤣😭"

Meanwhile, @TMCrazzzy praised Amanda's alleged taste: "She was paying attention in that class of Khanyi Mbau, a queen"

The blunder of including Amanda's father in a post intended to shame her only strengthened the argument that the allegations in the collage are unverified, and that the account had an agenda rather than facts.

Mzansi defended Amanda du-Pont as trolls came for her. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Woman For Change receives a hefty donation from Amanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amanda du-Pont gave Women for Change its biggest financial contribution, R100,000.

The contribution came days before a major anti-GBV event planned by Women for Change, with founder Sabrina Walter expressing gratitude to Amanda du-Pont for her contribution.

Source: Briefly News