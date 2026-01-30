On Friday, 30 January 2026, Amanda du-Pont celebrated her father turning a year older with a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram

Amanda revealed a trait she inherited from her father and how they celebrated his special day

South Africans flooded the comments with birthday wishes,with many social media users reacted to her father’s youthful appearance

Amanda du-Pont celebrated her dad turning a year older. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont celebrated her father’s birthday with a heartfelt message that melted hearts on the timeline.

Amanda du-Pont keeps her private life under wraps and gives her followers a glimpse through her social media posts. The actress, who previously opened up about a family member’s cancer battle, shared pictures and videos of her father on his 70th birthday.

Amanda du-Pont celebrates her dad’s 70th birthday

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, 30 January 2026, Amanda du-Pont penned a touching birthday tribute to her father. She gushed over her dad, Henry Tum du-Pont, and expressed gratitude to God for taking care of him.

The actress, who soft-launched her new man on his birthday, shared one trait she inherited from her father. She shared content showing how they celebrated his birthday. The post was captioned:

“Happy 70th birthday to my first love and father 🤍 love you dad! Alpha and leader, a trait I’m very proud to have inherited. We are very blessed to have a father who’s alive, healthy and present! May God grant you many healthy years and enlarge your wealth! He requested no frills just lunch with his girls and staff who’ve stood by the business in good and bad times. A simple man who enjoys working and treasures his family🤍”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Amanda du-Pont's father on his birthday

Social media users flooded the comments section with birthday well-wishes, while others gushed over Amanda du-Pont and her sisters as well as their father’s youthful looks.

Here are some of the comments:

sandile_makhanya_s said:

“Ah, it’s Babe Du-Pont’s birthday! Happy birthday to your Dad. Indvodza emadvodzeni!”

thabo45678 gushed:

“Daddy looks so young and fresh, beautiful family 🙌”

daniantimm shared:

“Happy birthday, uncle. Enjoy your special day. That uncle is really proud of you🙌”

official_bhekioscar commented:

“A blessed birthday to the father who brought beautiful and successful Queens 🥳🥳🥳”

daniantimm gushed:

“Holy moly, frame 3, you know what to do. Insure those legs 🔥”

kgadimzilikazi said:

"He looks 61, I blame Home Affairs."

Mzansi celebrated Amanda du-Pont's father on his birthday. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

