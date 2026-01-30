On Monday, 26 January 2026, Anlia Etzebeth shared an update on life as a mother of two under two

Anlia gave followers a glimpse into her new routine and shared the change she had made after welcoming her second child

Former Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi reacted in the comments, while fans commended Anlia for embracing motherhood openly

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Anlia Etzebeth shared a post on motherhood. Image: anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

South Africans showed Anlia Etzebeth, the wife of Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, some love when she shared an update on life as a mom of two.

Anlia and Eben Etzebeth welcomed their second child in October 2025, just over a month after hosting a baby shower in September 2025. The couple welcomed their firstborn daughter in January 2024 and celebrated her moments before welcoming their secondborn.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, Anlia Etzebeth shared an update on her experience as a mother of two and received love from Rachel Kolisi, who reportedly cut off a Springbok WAG over her ex-husband’s new relationship.

Anlia Etzebeth gives update on motherhood

In a post shared on her official Instagram account, Anlia revealed that she was on a social media break. The post was accompanied by beautiful pictures of Anlia, their two daughters and Eben at the beach. The post was captioned:

“Hallo daar Instagram. I’ve been sloooow to the gram but oh so busy taking a social break & being a mommy of 2 and soaking up all the moments! Since January is like 53 days, I still have time to catch up…😅 Random snippets”

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Anlia Etzebeth's update on motherhood

In the comments, Rachel Kolisi and Anlia's Instagram followers showed her love.

Here are some of the comments:

rachelkolisi shared:

“😍❤️”

klene_nm said:

“Family is always the most important thing. So stay tuned, spending time with your beloved ones🥰”

galant_milly gushed:

“Eben's pride and joy. So heartwarming to see a mum breastfeeding and showing the world that South Africa is indeed a great place to be. Life here is real.”

charlenenb remarked:

“Oh, it's a pity I couldn't see you :( Not sure if you received my message. Beautiful pictures🌻”

Rachel Kolisi showed Anlia Etzebeth after she shared a life update. Image: anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

Anlia Etzebeth shows love to her mom

Meanwhile, Anlia Etzebeth previously shared that she wasn't managing being a mother of two daughters under the age of two on her own. She shared a post appreciating her mom for being there from labour and six weeks after the birth of her secondborn. The post was captioned:

"Thank you, Mommy, for the last 6 weeks!!! It's an absolute privilege when your Mother leaves everything to come and help you while your husband is away on tour and you have just gone into labour! Thank you, Daddy, for letting us borrow her! 🤭🤗 We love and appreciate you so much!🙏🥹🫶"

Watch the video below:

Handre and Marise Pollard welcome baby number two

Anlia Etzebeth isn't the only Springbok WAG to welcome a new addition into their family and experience being a mother of two under two.

Briefly News previously reported that Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise, welcomed a bundle of joy, making their one-year-old son, Hunter, an older brother.

2025 proved to be a busy year for Springbok families, with several players welcoming or expecting their second children.

Source: Briefly News