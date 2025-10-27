Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise, are enjoying life with their newborn baby girl just a week after her birth

Their one-year-old son, Hunter, is already forming a sweet bond with his new baby sister

2025 is proving to be a busy year for Springbok families, with several players welcoming or expecting their second children

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard and his wife Marise Pollard, are celebrating a special milestone as they welcome their second child. Just a week after the arrival of their baby girl, Isabella Tanya Pollard, Marise shared tender moments from their first week together on Instagram.

Handre Pollard embraces his wife, Marise Pollard, as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Image: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

The South African couple, who have become favourites of several Springboks fans, shared their pregnancy bump on social media last month and love sharing their family's beautiful moments online.

They already are parents to one-year-old Hunter Andre Pollard, who can be seen in the photos doting on his baby sister. Marise captioned the post:

"Hospital days, newborn haze & so much love. What a week it has been, meeting another piece of our hearts 💕. Lief julle op x"

The images captured the joy of the growing Pollard family, showcasing the close bond forming between Hunter and his baby sister.

Springboks fans joined in to celebrate the Pollards as they welcomed a baby girl.

Jacqui Kushner van Zyl said:

"Aaah awesomeness. Huge congratulations to you and your family. Much love and pride from an old Somerset West home girl."

Relebohile Ngaka Lepita wrote:

"2009, I gave birth in that hospital, I just 😍 love 💕💕 congrats to the family 🎉🎉🎉."

Aileen du Plessis shared:

"Congratulations on the arrival of your baby girl. May you be blessed as a family."

Michele Marrai commented:

"My daughter was born there in March. The flag tradition is so cool. Loved doing it myself."

Brian Dakmi D'souza reacted:

"Best hospital 👏🏻congratulations to the Pollard family."

Jolandi Botha added:

"My husband was so excited to do this. Unfortunately, they never took him to do that, even after I asked. Pollard, you're the best. Enjoy your new little Engelkind!! ❤️🤗👏👏👏😥"

Springbok families growing in 2025

Handré and Marise Pollard are not the only Springbok stars celebrating new additions this year. Eben and Anlia Etzebeth also welcomed their second child recently, with Anlia posting on social media:

"One week of us..💖🙏"

Meanwhile, Faf de Klerk and his wife, Mine, are expecting their second child later this year. In September, Mine gave fans a hint about their upcoming arrival, sharing:

"Only 2 months left as my only baby girl🎀💕"

With Handre Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, and Faf de Klerk all expanding their families, 2025 has been a big year for Springbok parents celebrating second children, marking an exciting new chapter for these rugby stars both on and off the field.

