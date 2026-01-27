Jelly Babie treated herself before celebrating another year around the sun, sharing glamorous vacation photos from an MSC cruise ship and the Portuguese Island in Mozambique

Fans noticed a ring on her finger, sparking speculation about a possible engagement, though her relationship status remains unclear

She marked her birthday with a heartfelt message and photo shoot, receiving warm wishes from celebrities like Gogo Maweni ahead of her star-studded birthday celebration in Pretoria

Rising Bacardi artist Jelly Babie gave herself an early birthday gift days before turning a year older.

The musician-turned-sangoma took time to unwind and enjoy herself after an eventful 2025, and she shared content of herself living her best life on vacation.

On Saturday, 24 January 2026, Jelly Babie shared photos of herself at sea aboard an MSC cruise ship. The post was captioned:

“My passport is my favourite book 🛂🛳️”

See the photos below:

In another post, she shared photos of herself soaking in the sights and flaunting her curves on the Portuguese Island in Mozambique. Jelly Babie also flaunted what seemed to be an engagement ring.

See the photos below:

It was unclear whether Jelly Babie was married or not at the time of writing this article.

Jelly Babie celebrates her birthday

Jelly Babie celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 27 January 2029. She shared photos of her birthday photo shoot and penned a heartfelt birthday message to herself. The post was captioned:

“Today, on my birthday 🎂 I just want to thank myself for being strong, patient and brave to face everything ❤️many things happened whole this year, and I'm grateful to god for giving me chances to always improve my self ❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂and I will never forget to love my self ❤️ cheers to many more years 🥂”

See the post below:

How Mzansi celebrated Jelly Babie's birthday

In the comments, Gogo Maweni, who previously congratulated Jelly Babie on her new business venture, wished the Bacardi musician a happy birthday. Several of Jelly Babie’s fans and followers also flooded the comments with well-wishes.

Here are some of the comments:

dr_maweni shared:

“Happy birthday, gogo ❤️”

keneilwe_tlholoe remarked:

“Happy birthday, queen. I wish you many more years. Enjoy your special day and enjoy your wonderful birthday 🎉🎊🎈🎂”

king_hollywatts_himself gushed:

“I want me a jelly, I'll be happy for life. She's so full of positive energy.”

Meanwhile, Jelly Babie is hosting her birthday celebrations at Propaganda Pretoria on Saturday, 31 January 2026. A stellar lineup is expected to perform during the celebrations, which will start at 3 PM and end during the wee hours of Sunday morning. DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, Prince Benza, Nelly Mawaza, Snokonoko, Babethe Gashoazen and Big Baller CEO are expected to perform at the celebrations.

See the event details in the poster below:

Shandesh sparks marriage speculation after vacation photos

Jelly Babie isn't the only rising musician who sparked engagement or marriage speculation while on vacation.

Briefly News reported that Limpopo musician Shandesh sparked rumours that she and her girlfriend had tied the knot after pictures of them on a safari getaway surfaced online.

Entertainment blog Polokwane Weekly shared the photos on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, sparking speculation.

