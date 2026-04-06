On Sunday, 5 April 2026, videos of Thuli Phongolo flaunting an expensive outfit emerged on X (Twitter)

In one video, several assistants were seen carrying multiple shopping bags, and in another, she explained why she shopped at Gucci

Social media reacted with mixed opinions, with some admiring her luxury lifestyle and confidence, while others criticised her spending and questioned her financial choices

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Thuli Phongolo flaunted an expensive outfit. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

South African actress Thuli Phongolo set social media on fire after she showed off her figure-hugging dress worth tens of thousands of rand.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress knows how to be the centre of attention. Be it flaunting her curves in a skimpy swimsuit or showing off her acting or DJing skills, Thuli Phongolo sure knows how to get the internet talking.

Thuli Phongolo can’t seem to get enough of the finer things in life. Despite her closet already being full of some of the world’s designer brands, the actress-turned-DJ went on a shopping spree in Durban and showed off one of the dresses she bought for over R20,000.

Thuli Phongolo shows off designer dress worth over R20k

On Sunday, 5 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @sanelenkosiii reshared videos the former The Wife actress had originally shared on her official TikTok account. The post was captioned:

“A look into Thuli P’s Gucci shopping spree.”

One of the videos shows assistants leaving the Gucci store holding several shopping bags. Over the video, Thuli wrote a caption that read:

“POV: Leaving Gucci with clothes I could have bought from Forschini 🤭“

In another video, Thuli Phongolo showed off a Gucci jersey jacquard dress worth R24,000. In the video, the Hai Suka producer narrated how she ended up shopping at Gucci, which she said she normally doesn’t. She gushed over her Gucci dress, saying:

“Gucci, come in front. I was not familiar with your game. I usually do not walk into Gucci anymore because of Burberry, but I did walk in this week, and I found a couple of cute stuff, including this black little number with the subtle Gucci print. Oh my goodness, it's so cute. The only bummer is I'm in Durban, and I forgot my bag that was meant to go with this fit, but I feel so beautiful I got my freaking dress.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Thuli Phongolo’s expensive Gucci outfit

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some admired Thuli Phongolo’s luxurious lifestyle, others predicted that it would end in tears for her and that she would be asking for donations in a few years.

Here are some of the comments:

@koketso20082017 remarked:

“Some people are lucky, man. Money just loves them and follows them everywhere. I also want to pray the same prayers or bathe in the same river.”

@HomeAwayWin predicted:

“In 2/3 years from now, she will be asking for donations, and we will show her these unnecessary spending videos.”

@MpiloCele676962 said:

“Financial illiteracy is buying material to look rich. It's 2026. China exposed all this nonsense, and idiots still think owning a brand is wealth. When SARS comes for them, some will be saying they are targeting a certain group of people 🙄”

@MKayTheQueen asked:

“I wonder who is funding the lifestyle?”

@928genius questioned:

“All this with Deejaying money? 😭”

SA reacted to Thuli Phongolo's R24k Gucci dress. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo’s age on her birthday stuns Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo celebrated her birthday on Thursday, 22 January 2026, leaving social media users stunned when her real age was revealed on her special day.

Her milestone marked another juncture in her career, as she premiered her debut EP Avana, which was released on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Source: Briefly News