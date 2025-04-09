Mzansi house musician Oscar Mbo posted a photo of his two sleek cars, a white Audi and a white BMW X5M

Mzansi had some hilarious reactions to the dope photos, with others drawing inspiration from Oscar

Other people criticised Oscar Mbo for flaunting his wealth like it is nothing, and they posted some hilarious memes

Oscar Mbo showed off his 2 German machines. Image: Oscarmbo

Trust the likes of Oscar Mbo to post photos of his German machines like it is nothing.

DJ Oscar Mbo shows off pricey cars

Award-winning house music DJ Oscar Mbo took to his social media page to flaunt the fruits of his hard labour. In a cool photo, his back is turned and facing his two sleek cars sitting comfortably in his garage.

In the photo, Oscar's white Audi S3 and a white BMW X5M SUV are parked right next to one another.

According to reports, his BMW costs R2.2 million, and his Audi is a few thousand from costing a million.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted the X picture with he caption: "Oscar Mbo showing off his machines."

Other cars Oscar Mbo owns include a R2.5 million Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He also continued digging in his pockets when he bought both of his parents their own cars within a short space of time. He surprised his mother with a Toyota Fortuner and his father with a Toyota Hilux.

Oscar Mbo flaunted his cars recently. Image: Oscarmbo

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's cars

People on social media gave hilarious reactions to the photos, saying Oscar is a hard worker, so he deserves this.

@EvillDaGenius encouraged others:

"Nice! We must work hard guys."

@IamOkuhle_ prayed:

"May GOD continue to bless this brother."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Good for him. Nice collection though."

Some people also criticised Oscar Mbo for flaunting his wealth like it is nothing. The hilarious memes kept on coming:

@FootballStage_1 asked:

"Does he afford them?"

@TheGBrown1 shared:

"Next thing, they will be on his neck. He must enjoy peace, and it's risky sometimes to show off."

@Chuphucuku asked:

"SARS WHERE ARE YOU?"

@BotziMarcus argued:

"It's always the African child who wants to show off. They should learn from other races who eat in silence. One thing in this life there is always someone richer than you. In Lamar's words be humble."

@BucsFortune slammed the trolls:

"Calling SARS for RS3 and X5 is mad business and bro had that RS5 for more than 3/4 years now he recently bhought that X5 there is not need for yall to over think, he is moving smooth with a right pace and with what he is doing in life he deserves all this he can afford all this."

Oscar Mbo thanks his father for support

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo expressed showed gratitude to his father on social media. He posted a picture of himself with his dad in his now-deleted Instagram story and thanked him for raising him well.

This would not be the first time Oscar showed gratitude to his father, as he had done it before on his birthday in 2024.

