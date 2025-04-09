“Who Still Uses TVs?”: Man Shows Projector Under R2k, Mzansi Not Sold

MackieTV, who calls himself a 'tech daddy,' wondered why people still use TVs instead of investing in projectors

The content creator showed the projector he had bought and set it up to watch an episode of Regular Show

Although the projector cost under R2 000, social media users who watched the TikTok video shared that they preferred having a TV to entertain themselves

A local man preferred a projector over a TV. Images: @mackie7000_.

Source: TikTok

Every day, new electronic devices are made, or old ones regain their popularity. One South African man questioned the use of TVs when he showed a projector that costs under R2 000 at local tech stores.

Projector takes the cake

Self-proclaimed 'tech daddy' and content creator MackieTV uploaded a video on his TikTok account, asking users:

"Let's be honest: Who still uses TVs?"

After posing his question, he unboxed the Orion Beam Pro 8 HD Smart LED projector, which he said was R1 900 at Incredible Connection and R1 700 at HiFi Corp.

After setting up the device, MackieTV enjoyed an episode of the animated sitcom Regular Show, which was projected on his wall.

Take a look at the projector in the TikTok video below:

Internet users prefer TVs

Several local members of the online community headed to the comment section to share that they would much rather have a TV than buy a projector, even though the latter cost less.

Many people were unimpressed with the projector and shared how they preferred TVs. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

@tshepomatlala12, who was not sold on the idea, said:

"No, thank you. I use an OLED TV. Watching other TVs feels like a violation. I can’t imagine the resolution of an LED projector."

@giftvilakazi8 laughed and shared in the comments:

"Imagine selling my 72-inch Skyworth for a projector. Never!"

A curious @octobersveryown618 wondered:

"I wanted one, but what if I want to watch TV during the day?"

@jdb_jordan shared their opinion, writing under the post:

"A TV will always be better than a projector, but I get the marketing, though."

@nonjabulo__ revealed their opinion about projectors to the public:

"Advantage: It doesn’t take up space, and you can basically decide how big you want your 'screen' to be. Disadvantage: It needs to be placed at a certain angle, and you can only use it at night. I have the Nebula one."

@itsmasegojoy was one of few who agreed with MackieTV and told the online community:

"We no longer watch TV like that. Most people are always on their phones, scrolling on TikTok. This is a good investment compared to a TV that costs R4 000 plus."

@tonithestudent humorously stated in the comments:

"Don’t show this. Just in case the SABC charges us a 'projector licence.'"

