Temu faces backlash for selling uncertified electronics in South Africa, prompting concerns from Icasa

They purchased three items to investigate, revealing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices lacking required Icasa and NRCS approvals

Meanwhile, South African Revenue Service's new 45% import duty plus VAT on clothing aims to level the playing field against Temu and Shein, stirring controversy among netizens

Vendors are offering products with radio transceivers, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dongles, that don’t have approval from the Icasa. Images: Jakub Porzycki and Joan Cros.

In a plot twist that will ruffle a few feathers with netizens, Temu, an online marketplace, finds itself in hot water again.

This time, over selling electronics sans the necessary regulatory thumbs-up from South African authorities.

From Wi-Fi to Bluetooth devices, it seems some gadgets slipped through the cracks without the obligatory stamps of approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

Local distributors and importers frequently argue that the procedures for obtaining regulatory clearance are burdensome.

Non-compliant devices

According to MyBroadband, Temu's shelves contain devices that might not be as compliant as Icasa would like.

"MyBroadband purchased three items from Temu to investigate whether the platform permits the sale of electronics lacking proper certification.

"All three products contained radio transmitters—two Wi-Fi devices and one Bluetooth device. Among them was a Wi-Fi smart switch that requires connection to mains power, necessitating approval from the NRCS in the form of a letter of authority (LOA).

"The items arrived in two weeks. After spending one week in transit internationally, the parcel spent another week with the courier following customs clearance.

The report also noted that upon inspection, it was discovered that although the devices bore markings indicating compliance with U.S. FCC and European Union CE standards, none had an Icasa sticker.

Taxman came for Temu and Shein

Starting from the 1st of July, 2024, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) imposed a 45% import duty alongside VAT on all clothing imports.

This decision aims to rectify the perceived advantage enjoyed by platforms such as Temu and international companies like Shein, who allegedly used tax loopholes to undercut local retailers.

However, netizens were not happy with the Tax.

