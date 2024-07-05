Law enforcement seized 184 counterfeit presidential shirts worth R569,000, prompting netizens to troll politicians who wear them

The suspect will appear in court soon

Netizens speculated on a political link with many joking about Premier Panyaza Lesufi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Two search and seizure warrants were executed during a Gauteng Counterfeit and Contraband Operation on 04 and 05 July 2024 at Pretoria East and Fordsburg. Images: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Law enforcement and brand protection officials have seized 184 fake presidential shirts worth R569,000.

Netizens trolled politicians who are known to wear the shirts.

See the post below on X:

The suspect, apprehended for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, is set to appear in court soon.

Netizens feel for the Gauteng Premier

@_zwelakhe jokingly hinted at a possible link between politicians and counterfeit goods.

"So premier Panyaza Lesufi is not going to get his orders now "

@Clement_Zhee expressed disdain, saying:

"These people have no respect for Madiba."

@Ihhashi_Turkei noted the great work:

"Great work."

Legal proceedings

The suspect arrested in the operation is expected to face charges related to the production and distribution of counterfeit goods.

The Gauteng Counterfeit and Contraband Operation is part of an ongoing initiative to combat the proliferation of counterfeit goods in the region.

Pretoria East and Fordsburg were identified as hotspots for the distribution and sale of these illegal items.

The enforcement of the Counterfeit Goods Act is crucial in protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring that consumers are not deceived by fake products.

Authorities have emphasised their commitment to continuing such operations to deter counterfeit trade and protect the integrity of brands and the economy.

Arrests made at Lebombo border for counterfeit goods worth over R1.3 million

Briefly News reported that two suspects were arrested at Lebombo Border Port on 21 June 2024 with counterfeit goods worth over R1.3 million seized in separate incidents.

The arrests involved a white Volkswagen bus and a Toyota Quantum minibus transporting fake sneakers, clothes and cosmetics from Mozambique to South Africa.

Both suspects face charges under the Customs and Excise Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News