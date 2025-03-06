“Doesn’t Need to Be Charged”: SA Wowed by Man’s Homemade Apple Pencil Pro Hack
- A man named Sakhile Masango took to his TikTok account to show how he could save thousands of rands when it came to an Apple product
- Instead of buying an Apple Pencil Pro, Sakhile made his own using two items one could easily find at home
- His innovative and affordable technique had many social media users taking an interest in the alternative device
Apple products can cost a pretty penny, which some people may not be able to afford. After seeing the price of Apple's Pencil Pro, which is commonly used for iPads, a man decided to save his bucks and make his own.
An affordable solution
Using the handle @sakhile_m_, a man named Sakhile Masango took to his TikTok account to share that all he needed to mimic the Apple Pencil Pro was a cotton bud and a piece of wire, which was more affordable than the brand's R3 499 device.
In the clip, the homemade pencil worked effectively as he glided it across the iPad's screen.
The man also showed people how to make the homemade device in a separate video.
The first step was to remove the cotton from one side of the cotton bud to expose the hole. He then stuck the wire through the hole until it reached the cotton-covered side. He stated that it should reach the tip without piercing through the cotton.
Sakhile also shared that the bent wire around the cotton bud should be in contact with your hand as you write.
Finally, Sakhile noted that he dipped the cotton into water, making sure it wasn't drenched but damp. This ensured that he could properly write on his iPad.
Innovation intrigues Mzansi
Several people took to Sakhile's comment section to show an interest in his affordable hack, while others, in true South African fashion, had to add humour after watching the video.
@farai_ndlovu laughed and said:
"Apple is about to lose customers."
An impressed @itsanelehawu stated:
"This one doesn’t even need to be charged. Wow."
@itz__sylvia shared what they had done to solve the problem:
"Before I got my Apple Pencil, I used aluminium foil, wrapped it around a pen, and it worked."
Astonished, @naruhodo40 added in the comment section:
"Are you kidding me? I bought a pencil for an expensive price when I could’ve just used an earwax cleaner."
@candie_mandy said to app users:
"This is a good idea because you’re also cleaning your screen while you work."
@leloplaatjie jokingly told Sakhile:
"Now show us how to make an iPad."
