A nursing student's son accidentally broke the Apple MacBook she uses for her studies

Her son tried to fix his mistake by tallying up all his cents, thinking that $70 would be enough to fix it

The incident became a teaching moment for the mother and made her proud of her son for taking responsibility

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

I'll fix your computer, Mommy. @emeraldjanestar/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A 26-year-old nursing student might be doing one of the best jobs raising a little son. The boy accidentally cracked her Apple MacBook's screen, bringing her to tears. She uses it for her studies.

"Then I cried more when I googled the cost to fix it because I forgot to buy Apple care," she said in a recent TikTok post. She was pleasantly surprised when she entered the room and found her son, who hadn't yet learned to count money, tallying up all his cents.

"He thought $70 would cover," she added.

She was so proud of her son after seeing him try to fix his mistake

It's a testament to her parenting that the son was ready to take responsibility for his error. And this made her proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I'm so proud of him for taking responsibility, but it was an accident and a teaching moment," she said. "I put the money back into his piggy bank. Accidents happen."

You can watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed by the boy's actions, and an Apple repairer offered to help

This was an appreciation post for her son, but little did she know that an Apple repairer would swoop in and offer to fix her computer for free. Other netizens also commended the young man and her mom.

@Strictly Apple added:

"Check your DM - we will fix it for free."

@ROSY said:

"You’re raising an amazing little human."

@Farhan said:

"Both of you are amazing."

@Megan Dawn Kirkbride commented:

"Mine broke my alienware laptop. I cried. Things happen."

Rihanna hits back at trolls as they attack her

In other news of mothers loving their children, Briefly News reported on Riri defending her son from internet trolls. In the caption of one of her posts, Rihanna called her son fine and added that she did not care what people thought. She wrote:

“My son so fine! I don't care! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News