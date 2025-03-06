A gent shared his frustration and the issues he faced when he purchased his first vehicle and discussed the hidden costs

The man talked about how dealerships prey on the naïve and uninformed by sneaking in additional options to a car payment plan

South Africans understood the man's pain wholeheartedly and posted their experience when buying a new whip

A man shared the painful lessons he had to learn when buying his first car. Images: prayerskosana

Getting your first car is an amazing rite of passage for most people, but sometimes it might come with unpleasant costs. A man shared how his first purchase of a Renault KWID went sideways after the dealership placed additional costs to his payment plan without him knowing about it.

Always read the fine print

TikTokker prayerskosana replied to another user who posted a comment that read:

"Ngithi I know someone who pays R6,300 for a KIA Picanto 2022 model, yoh!"

This comment sparked the gent's rant, who then complained about how his KWID was costing him an arm and a leg. He discussed how his naivety led him to sign a contract with many additions he didn't sign up for. He then went on to mention that he could've gotten himself a Polo with the amount he was paying.

See the informative video below:

Filled with car wisdom

prayerskosana is an extremely helpful dude. His TikTok page is filled with him giving people advice on how to avoid pesky problems when buying a car. For example, he has several videos discussing balloon payments and how to navigate them effectively. In between all the car tips, he gives his own two cents on certain life situations. He responds to many people in need.

The gent gives a ton of helpful advice on buying a new car. Image: Peter Dazeley

South Africans had a lot to get off their chest regarding the car matter, with many sharing their first buy experiences as well.

Read the comments below:

Trishia said:

"I went to check a Suzuki Swift pre-owned 2022. Was approved for R5500 pm at 18% interest. I ran away. I could get a brand new car with that money. Eyyy aii no. Now I’m paying R3800 for a new grandi10."

Nomthandazo Thandi❤️ mentioned:

"Yazi I wanted to buy a brand new car this year but listening to your advices I’d rather get a loan from a bank & buy a good 2nd hand."

Lebo T Mashego commented:

"I remember when I bought my car got to the shop and said I want Kia Rio, and my cut off is R5000 pm. Without balloon, with service plan of 60 000km."

Wa_tsotetsi posted:

"I don't even pay that much on Kia Rio ex."

YOUTUBE: Iam_uthando shared:

"I was a victim 😂😂"

Zwesh said:

"Go to Raceview Motors Alberton you will not regret 🙌🙌"

MaNyambose❤️ mentioned:

"😂😂😂And when you're first time buyer you will take everything they sell and end up with nothing."

