A woman took to the socials to enthusiastically share her used iPhone 11, which she purchased from Makro for a cheap R5,000

The Apple products don't come cheap in Mzansi with the latest models setting back buyers upwards of R20,000

South Africans gave the lady the side-eye because of the store she purchased it from, and others were eager to get in on the deal

A woman shared a plug for iPhones costing R5k from Makro and some netizens were sceptical about it. Images: thee_bambino

During these tough economic times, a bargain on an expensive problem feels like a miracle to most. One lady shared her Makro plug after the retail chain ran a special on pre-owned iPhone 11s that cost as much as R5,000. Some South Africans were interested in the deal but many were sceptical about purchasing from the popular retailer.

It's a steal

TikTokker thee_bambino posted the unboxing process of the iPhone which netizens made fun of because she looked like she lacked patience. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"Unboxing my iPhone 11 from Makro. R5000, yes R5000. The promotion ends in March."

Sadly, for many of the people who tried to get on the iPhone train, the phones were sold out and for those looking to get onto it now, March has already begun.

See the clip below:

Deals to die for

Online retailers try their best to lure in customers with deals they can't miss. This is how Chinese retailers like Temu and Shein make their money, by hooking in individuals with affordable deals and items. What gets the attention of most people, however, is when expensive items are on sale.

iPhones are all the rage in South Africa, even though they're pricey. Image: Fiordaliso

Source: Getty Images

Apple products rarely go on sale via their official websites, which means that the second-hand market for the phone is quite high. A quick Google search will show you that there are many means in which people can purchase a pre-owned iPhone in South Africa.

Mzansi's netizens were curious about the woman's purchase while some threw shade at Makro.

Read the comments below:

Asia’s Beautello🎀🪮💅 said:

"Macro will deliver next year 😭"

Kutlwano@Qiniso mentioned:

"Makro online uzozisola."

Tshepo_ Mavil commented:

"That phone is like 8 years old 😭😭 Yho guys your love for Apple sometimes isn't justified 😭"

Muki’s bakery and events posted:

"I bought mine at Makro to but I don’t like it it’s an preowned with many scratches and it was dirty. When I want to return it back they say they have a backlog. I bought the iPhone 12 it was R8,000😩"

@_ThulyyMavimbela shared:

"Chom you were so impatient 🤣😭"

Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng said:

"Chomi problem ke 64Gb 😭😭😭 Safari and Whatsapp will take 20GB in a month, iOS will take about 18GB Youtube, and Tiktok about 16GB 😭😭"

I used to know her mentioned:

"Doesn't it specify the exact date, for the end of the promotion? 😩😩❤️"

