The South African Broadcasting Corporation has re-emphasised the strict legal regulations governing the possession of television sets

Defaulters who neglect their annual licence renewals risk facing steep financial penalties alongside potential criminal prosecution

The public broadcaster clarified that standard legal channels are used for enforcement amid ongoing efforts to address national non-compliance.

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The public broadcaster has issued a stern reminder to citizens regarding outstanding annual regulatory fees. Image: @NewSingaporean

Source: Twitter

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reminded citizens of the severe legal consequences tied to unpaid television licences. Despite widespread evasion in the country, the public broadcaster maintains that compliance with national broadcasting laws is required in all households and business entities possessing viewing equipment.

Enforcing regulatory compliance

On 30 June 2026, local publication Cape Argus shared that the SABC reiterated that failure to comply with Section 27 of the Broadcasting Act constitutes a statutory offence. Under the current legislation, individuals found guilty of using an unlicensed television set could be liable, upon conviction in a criminal court, to a fine not exceeding R500 per offence, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Penalties and legal directives

Additionally, late accounts incur a steep penalty of 10% per month, which accumulates up to a maximum of 100% per annum. While the corporation has previously warned the public to ignore unofficial phishing scams threatening immediate arrest, it confirmed that legitimate overdue accounts continue to be handed over to appointed debt collection agencies and legal representatives for formal civil and criminal enforcement.

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Additionally, the SABC notes that late payments will also be penalised. Image: @Khanyi_Magubane

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News