SABC Warns of Legal Consequences and Fines for TV Licence Payment Non-compliance
- The South African Broadcasting Corporation has re-emphasised the strict legal regulations governing the possession of television sets
- Defaulters who neglect their annual licence renewals risk facing steep financial penalties alongside potential criminal prosecution
- The public broadcaster clarified that standard legal channels are used for enforcement amid ongoing efforts to address national non-compliance.
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The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reminded citizens of the severe legal consequences tied to unpaid television licences. Despite widespread evasion in the country, the public broadcaster maintains that compliance with national broadcasting laws is required in all households and business entities possessing viewing equipment.
Enforcing regulatory compliance
On 30 June 2026, local publication Cape Argus shared that the SABC reiterated that failure to comply with Section 27 of the Broadcasting Act constitutes a statutory offence. Under the current legislation, individuals found guilty of using an unlicensed television set could be liable, upon conviction in a criminal court, to a fine not exceeding R500 per offence, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
Penalties and legal directives
Additionally, late accounts incur a steep penalty of 10% per month, which accumulates up to a maximum of 100% per annum. While the corporation has previously warned the public to ignore unofficial phishing scams threatening immediate arrest, it confirmed that legitimate overdue accounts continue to be handed over to appointed debt collection agencies and legal representatives for formal civil and criminal enforcement.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za