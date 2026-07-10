The double World Cup winner says his move back to South Africa is about staying competitive at the highest level

Faf de Klerk believes strong club performances could put him back in the Springbok conversation

The scrumhalf has revealed how a casual conversation with his wife helped shape his next career move

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Faf de Klerk has his eyes on another World Cup. Image: Julian Finney/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Faf de Klerk has insisted he did not return to South Africa to retire, with the veteran scrumhalf still targeting a third Rugby World Cup with the Springboks. The 34-year-old says his move to the Cheetahs is about playing regularly, staying competitive and remaining ready for a possible Bok recall.

Faf de Klerk targets 2027 Rugby World Cup

As reported by SA Rugby Mag on 10 July 2026, De Klerk made it clear that the 2027 Rugby World Cup remains firmly on his radar.

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“Yes, definitely,” he said when asked if he still dreams of playing at a third World Cup.

“But first I have to perform for the Cheetahs, otherwise I won’t get anywhere.”

De Klerk added:

“I have to make sure I’m ready if the call comes. It helps a lot that I can now train here and stay match fit.”

Faf says Cheetahs move is not a retirement plan

The two-time World Cup winner also dismissed suggestions that returning home marked the closing chapter of his career.

“I think many people believe I’ve come here to retire, but that’s not the case at all,” De Klerk said.

“I still want to play, I still want to be competitive, I want to be the best in my position and the best I can be for the team.”

His comments come after RugbyPass reported on 23 June 2026 that he had missed out on Rassie Erasmus' 46-man Springbok Nations Championship squad.

Faf de Klerk explains Cheetahs decision

De Klerk revealed that his wife, Miné, first mentioned the Cheetahs during a meal at Spur.

“When my wife mentioned the Cheetahs as an option while we were sitting in Spur, I asked Frans if there was a place for me,” he said.

For De Klerk, the immediate task is clear: perform for the Cheetahs and stay ready for the Springboks. His third World Cup ambition remains alive, but he knows club form must come first.

Springbok jersey warning emerges ahead of All Blacks tour

Briefly News previously reported that a warning had emerged over Springbok supporter jerseys amid a BEE procurement row ahead of the All Blacks tour.

Concerns were raised about what the procurement requirements could mean for businesses with existing stock, as the debate around the highly anticipated rugby tour gathered momentum.

Source: Briefly News