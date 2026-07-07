Embrose Papier’s eight-year wait for another chance in the green and gold is finally over as the Bulls star earns a spot in South Africa’s matchday squad

Rassie Erasmus has explained why the in-form scrumhalf forced his way back into the Springbok setup after years behind a group of established No 9s

Papier’s return comes with a special connection as he prepares to face Scotland again, the same team he started against in his first Test match

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus made wholesale changes to the team that beat England over the weekend, with 10 new faces included ahead of Saturday’s clash against Scotland.

Embrose Papier faces the media during the South Africa press conference at Southern Sun Hyde Park on July 06, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Among the changes was the long-awaited return of a Springbok who made his debut at just 21 years old in 2018 but has spent the past eight years away from the international stage.

Embrose Papier will wear the green and gold jersey on Saturday in what will be a huge moment for the scrumhalf, who has waited close to a decade for another opportunity to represent South Africa.

Interestingly, Papier made his first Test start for the Springboks against Scotland, and he will face the same opponents again in the second fixture of the Nations Championship.

“I think there are always nerves before a Test match, but I’m super excited for the opportunity,” he told reporters in Johannesburg on Monday.

Watch the clip below.

Embrose Papier rewarded after standout Bulls season

For many fans, Papier’s selection did not come as a surprise after his impressive campaign with the Vodacom Bulls during the past United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Pretoria-based side reach the URC Final and was central to their turnaround after a slow start to the season. In May, Papier surpassed the late great Joost van der Westhuizen as the most-capped scrumhalf in the Bulls’ history.

He scored 12 tries, made 15 clean line breaks, registered six assists and beat 27 defenders throughout the season. In total, Papier gained more than 500 metres with the ball. Those numbers caught Erasmus’ attention, and the Springbok coach explained why he decided to recall the scrumhalf after an eight-year absence.

Embrose Papier celebrates scoring a try from a scrummage during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons RFC and Vodafone Bulls at Rodney Parade on April 17, 2026. Image Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus explains Embrose Papier's inclusion

Erasmus said Papier’s return was based on his outstanding performances this season, explaining that the scrumhalf had often been overlooked because of the quality of competition within the Springbok setup.

The Bok coach highlighted that established nines such as Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach and Jaden Hendrikse had been performing at a consistently high level, meaning Papier’s absence was not because he lacked Springbok quality.

Erasmus added that Papier’s impressive form, combined with injuries and dips in form among other players, opened the door for his return.

As seen in the post below.

He also believes that playing alongside Handre Pollard, a familiar teammate from their time at the Bulls, could help Papier adjust to the demands of Test rugby.

Papier now has the opportunity to make the most of his long-awaited Springbok comeback when South Africa face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Former England rugby player admits cheating

Briefly News previously reported that A former British and Irish Lions rugby player has admitted that he cheated in a head injury assessment test to get back on the pitch after a heavy tackle.

Anthony Watson told the BBC that he took this step in 2017 during the second Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand, when he was high tackled by Sonny Bill Williams. Williams received a straight red card for the offence.

Source: Briefly News