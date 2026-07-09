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SA Parliament Proposes Bi-Weekly Petrol Price Changes to Cushion Fuel Shocks
Business and Economy

SA Parliament Proposes Bi-Weekly Petrol Price Changes to Cushion Fuel Shocks

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • South Africa could scrap monthly fuel price adjustments in favour of bi-weekly reviews following a parliamentary proposal
  • The suggestion came after petrol prices climbed by R6.53 per litre and diesel surged by R13.43 per litre between March and May
  • The proposal aims to soften the blow of sudden fuel price spikes on households, small businesses, and the cost of living

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A petrol attendant showed a sign indicating that no petrol is available on March 31, 2026
Motorists in South Africa are expected to see the price of petrol rise by about per cent. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson
Source: Getty Images

South Africa may be heading toward a significant shift in how it adjusts fuel prices, after a Member of Parliament proposed moving from monthly to bi-weekly reviews to better absorb the impact of volatile global oil markets. Fasiha Hassan-Duma raised the proposal during a meeting of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources. The discussion came on the back of some of the steepest fuel price increases the country has seen in recent years.

Between March and May, following the outbreak of war at the end of February, petrol climbed by R6.53 per litre while diesel surged by R13.43 per litre. Although July brought cuts for both petrol and diesel, prices remain roughly R6.00 and R7.22 per litre higher than pre-war levels respectively. Even if early August projections hold, prices are still expected to sit around R3.50 per litre above where they were in February.

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A man putting a gas nozzle back in its holder at a gas station. Image: Picture Alliance
Source: Getty Images

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Why the fuel spike hit SA so hard

South Africa relies heavily on diesel for freight, transport, and agriculture. When fuel prices spiked, the effects moved quickly through the economy, pushing up food costs, fertiliser prices, and logistics expenses. The Business Partners SME Confidence Index noted that many small and medium-sized enterprises shifted their focus away from growth toward simply keeping the lights on.

According to Business Tech, the Fuel Retailers Association also flagged that fixed margins and rising working capital needs were pushing some petrol station operators to consider cutting trading hours or reducing staff. Committee members underscored that the burden of fuel inflation falls hardest on the poorest South Africans, noting that when fuel prices rise, food and basic goods follow.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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