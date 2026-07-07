An energy expert broke down what the latest electricity tariff hike means for both prepaid and postpaid households

Prepaid users won't see a bill increase, but they will get fewer units for the same amount of money

South Africans reacted with frustration, with some sharing tips on how to cut down usage and save

An energy expert from Johannesburg. Images: @wes.reddy.9

Source: Facebook

South Africans are feeling the pinch after electricity tariffs went up on 1 July 2026, and energy expert Wes Reddy broke down what that means for households. Reddy, known for his energy-saving tips on Facebook, shared a video on 2 July 2026 explaining how the roughly 9% increase affects both postpaid and prepaid customers differently.

For postpaid customers, the increase is simpler. If one's bill usually sits at R1,000, they can expect it to rise by around R90, bringing their total to somewhere around R1,090.

But for prepaid customers, the impact works a little differently. Instead of paying more, they'll get less value for the same amount of money.

Reddy explained that buying R1,000 worth of electricity will now get users around R90 less in units, which works out to roughly 30 fewer units depending on their tariff.

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For the average household, that's about one to two days of electricity gone, without spending an extra cent.

Why electricity keeps getting more expensive

The rising cost of electricity comes down to a few key factors. Both Eskom and local municipalities are dealing with the high cost of maintaining and upgrading ageing infrastructure, along with fixing long-standing financial shortfalls.

Adding to the pressure, more households and businesses have been switching to solar power to avoid load shedding, meaning utilities sell less electricity through the grid.

To make up for that lost revenue, prices for the remaining customers keep climbing. On top of that, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has to approve these annual increases to keep the power utilities financially sustainable.

How to use electricity smarter

With prices only expected to keep rising, Reddy encouraged South Africans to start using power more wisely, whether that means cutting back on non-essential appliances or being more mindful of usage during peak hours.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi debates the electricity price hike

The comments section on Wes' Facebook page was filled with frustration and a few useful tips:

@Eugene Corneilse said:

"Can't we just fight back instead of just accepting these increases."

@Arishna Lutchman asked:

"If you buy R100 prepaid electricity now, how many kWh units do you receive, as different supermarkets give you all different values?"

@Rita Govender wrote:

"Everything is going up though."

@Naidoo Kevin shared:

"Switch off most appliances once a week for the whole day. That's big savings. Cut down TV time. Get active. Bring out your board games etc. Read a book. Spend a day out. We need this."

@Eb Sheik said:

"Thanks. You are very helpful; need more like this."

Details on the increasing electricity tariffs. Images: @wes.reddy.9

Source: Facebook

More on rising electricity costs in SA

Briefly News recently reported on one of the cheapest heaters South Africans can use this winter without driving up their electricity bill.

recently reported on one of the cheapest heaters South Africans can use this winter without driving up their electricity bill. Residents in one major city are facing massive fines linked to an alleged scam involving prepaid meters, and the details are worth knowing.

An energy expert warned that South Africa's electricity situation is only getting worse, with tariffs having climbed by an eye-watering amount since 2003.

Source: Briefly News