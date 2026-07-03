City of Tshwane residents are facing massive penalties of up to R75,000 based on false allegations of prepaid meter tampering

The Freedom Front Plus exposed a deceptive scheme involving municipal technicians who deliberately bypass meters during repair visits

Criminal syndicates are reportedly using the fraudulent fines to extort thousands of rands in cash bribes from affected homeowners

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A major utility scam has left multiple local households facing unverified administrative penalties. Image: @Powerfm987 / Yori Meirizan

Source: Twitter

A highly concerning pattern of fraud has emerged in the City of Tshwane, where municipal electricity consumers are being heavily penalised for infrastructure tampering they did not commit. According to complaints raised by residents, the issue begins when a household experiences a genuine power failure and requests assistance from the municipality. Technicians dispatched to resolve the fault frequently bypass the prepaid electricity meters under the pretence of lacking the necessary replacement components to complete a proper repair.

A malicious bypassing scheme

Shortly after these temporary adjustments are made, municipal inspectors visit the same properties, flag the bypassed infrastructure as illegal tampering, and immediately issue the homeowners an exorbitant financial penalty.

The situation escalates rapidly once the fraudulent fine is issued to the unsuspecting consumer. MyBroadband reported on 2 July 2026 that criminal syndicates immediately contact the targeted victims via messaging platforms like WhatsApp, offering to corruptly erase the hefty R75,000 penalty in exchange for an immediate cash bribe of around R3,000.

Extortion and legal absurdities

Further complicating the matter is a controversial municipal regulation demanding residents keep their external meter boxes securely locked, despite the infrastructure being located on public sidewalks where citizens are legally barred from restricting access or modifying municipal property. The Freedom Front Plus has formally escalated the extortion ring to the relevant municipal oversight committees and urged consumers to rigorously document all technician visits with photographs and official reference numbers to contest the unlawful fines.

Extortionists message the victims on WhatsApp, offering to erase the massive penalty for a R3,000 cash bribe. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News