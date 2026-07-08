Trump announced at the NATO Ankara Summit on 8 July 2026 that the ceasefire with Iran is over, calling Iranian leadership 'scum' and 'sick people'

The White House's official Rapid Response account shared the video of Trump's remarks, which quickly went viral amid fears of renewed conflict

Social media users weighed in on the announcement and the possibility that resumed hostilities could trigger a global oil price spike, affecting petrol costs worldwide

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Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is over. Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ANKARA, TURKEY — United States President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran finished during a press availability at the NATO Ankara Summit on 8 July 2026, signalling a potential return to open conflict that has rattled global energy markets.

Speaking from a wingback chair flanked by American and NATO flags, Trump did not mince his words about Iran's leadership.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people," he said.

He added that continued negotiations were "just a waste of time dealing with them."

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Trump on Iran

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Trump left a narrow opening, stating he would speak to his negotiators and acknowledging that Iran's negotiating team were "good people," but insisting they would need to return to him directly.

The White House's official Rapid Response account, @RapidResponse47, posted the clip, which spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Watch Trump's remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara here.

Global Petrol Prices Under Threat

The immediate concern following Trump's statement centres on oil supply disruptions. Any resumption of military activity involving Iran, one of the world's significant crude oil producers and a key player in the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, could push global oil prices sharply higher. Petrol price increases in South Africa and across the world would likely follow.

Netizens worried after announcement

Social media users were quick to flag the economic and geopolitical implications.

@IndexLitro wrote:

"The gap between this statement and four unanswered tanker strikes is closing fast, the market has very little time to position before the next move."

@5xAn088SZW2q96n observed:

"Sounds like the only thing getting a ceasefire is his patience."

Iranian-American commentator @SinaTaghva argued that diplomacy with the current Iranian government was never viable:

"Well, we Iranians have been telling you this for years that there can be no real negotiation with these Islamist terrorists. You just refuse to listen. Instead of wasting more time 'dealing' with them, the smart move is to enable the Iranian people to finally get rid of this regime."

@WH5718932539947 struck a more sceptical tone, writing:

"We'll soon send @VP JD Vance to negotiate a new MoU with his newly found IRGC buddies Ghalibaf and Arragchi."

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In a related article, Briefly News reported on President Donald Trump's recent admission regarding his intervention with FIFA concerning Folarin Balogun's red card during the World Cup. The controversy has ignited widespread criticism from football fans and analysts who denounce what they see as undue political influence in a sporting decision.

Source: Briefly News