The EFF condemned Zimbabwe's constitutional amendment extending President Mnangagwa's term to 2030 as a manipulation of democratic instruments

The opposition party called on the Zimbabwean government to prioritise economic renewal and accountable governance over political self-interest

Zimbabweans pushed back at the EFF, telling the party to focus on xenophobia in South Africa instead of interfering in Zimbabwean affairs

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Zimbabweans defended Emmerson Mnangagwa after the EFF slammed him. Image: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— SOUTH AFRICA — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has publicly condemned the extension of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office through a constitutional amendment, calling it an attempt to entrench political power at the expense of democratic accountability.

The statement was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the EFF's official account, @EFFSouthAfrica, on 7 July 2026. The EFF's criticism follows Zimbabwe's parliament passing a bill, known as Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (CA3), which extends the presidential term from five to seven years, keeping Mnangagwa in power until 2030.

EFF Calls Out Mnangagwa's Government

The party argued that Mnangagwa's administration had failed to address Zimbabwe's economic decline, unemployment, collapsing public services and widespread poverty, which it said had driven millions of Zimbabweans to seek opportunities elsewhere on the continent and abroad.

"The extension of a presidential mandate through constitutional amendment, rather than through the freely expressed will of the people at the ballot box, represents a deeply disappointing development," the EFF wrote

The party called on Zimbabwe to focus on the economy and its renewal and restore functioning public institutions rather than on giving presidents longer terms.

Read the statement on X here:

Zimbabweans Respond to the EFF's Statement

The post drew sharp responses, particularly from Zimbabweans who rejected the EFF's framing of events and questioned whether the party had standing to weigh in on Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

@discover_simpea wrote:

"Hi EFF, please concentrate on fighting xenophobia in South Africa. As Zimbabweans, we are very happy with President Mnangagwa; those who aren't fall into a very small minority of the people of Zimbabwe. In short, mind yours 😊 you've got enough problems that side."

Others defended the legitimacy of the constitutional process used to pass the amendment.

@audkays said:

"Democracy is measured by respect for the Constitution, not by political rhetoric. CA3 followed Zimbabwe's constitutional process from parliamentary debate to presidential assent. The rule of law must always prevail."

@AZZEYLEE asked:

"Which constitutional procedure was skipped? The amendment went through parliamentary debate, voting, and presidential assent as required by law. Disagreement is democratic, but misrepresenting the constitutional process is not."

@Panagutu added:

"Supporting constitutional processes is not supporting individuals; it is defending the institutions that uphold democracy. CA3 was enacted through the procedures prescribed by the Constitution, and that process deserves respect."

The EFF's intervention comes amid heightened tensions over Zimbabwean migration into South Africa, following anti-illegal immigration protests and the repatriation of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa in recent weeks.

ZANU-PF defends presidential term extension

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Zimbabwe's Parliament passing a controversial bill that extends President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years, despite significant public discontent and opposition backlash. As citizens express concerns over worsening living conditions, the political elite's focus on maintaining power raises questions about the future of governance in Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News