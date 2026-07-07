Zimbabwe abolishes direct presidential elections, shifting power to a joint Parliament session

New law extends presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years

Critics argue the amendment undermines democracy and centralises executive control

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Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially extended his presidential term. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE— Zimbabwe has officially abolished direct presidential elections following the passage of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 3 Act, 2026. The new legislation shifts the power to choose the head of state from the general public to a joint sitting of Parliament.

According to the enacted law gazetted in 2026, which @DaddyHope shared on X, the amendment drastically alters the country's electoral framework. Under the newly substituted Section 92, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of the valid votes cast by members of the Senate and National Assembly to win office. If no candidate reaches an absolute majority, a run-off election will be held within the legislature. The law also creates a new Delimitation Commission appointed directly by the executive.

Parliament alters Zimbabwe's presidential term lengths

Beyond altering the voting process, the amendment extends the official term of office for the president from five years to seven years. This extension under Section 95 applies immediately to the continuation in office of the incumbent president. Concurrently, the lifespan of Parliament has also been expanded to a seven-year term, reducing the frequency of general national elections.

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Additionally, the composition of the Senate has been expanded from eighty to ninety members, allowing the president to directly appoint ten senators based on professional skills. Opponents and civil society groups have strongly criticised the law, arguing it dilutes democratic accountability and centralises executive control by removing the citizens' direct right to vote for their own national leader.

Read the act on X here:

Mnangagwa ally to assist repatriation

Briefly News reported on Bridging Gaps Foundation's pledge of R50 million to aid the repatriation of Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa. This urgent initiative aims to assist over 20,000 individuals facing a looming exit deadline amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments.

As thousands prepare to return home, many are left with the daunting challenge of reintegrating into society, grappling with the scars of violence and displacement. The foundation's financial support is a critical lifeline, offering hope to those seeking refuge from an increasingly hostile environment.

Source: Briefly News