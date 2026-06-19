Zimbabwe's Parliament passes controversial bill extending President Mnangagwa's term by two years

ZANU-PF claims Mnangagwa stabilizes the nation despite opposition backlash and public discontent

Citizens express concerns over worsening conditions as political elite prioritizes power over welfare

HARARE, ZIMBABWE– Zimbabwe's ruling party, ZANU-PF, has defended its reasons for voting to pass a bill in Parliament to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term for two more years. This was after the bill received a two-thirds majority vote thanks to MPs from the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to hold onto power. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, 216 members of Arkianent voted in favour of the controversial bill which is meant to keep Mnangagwa in power for two more years. His term was due to end in 2028. The passing of the bill, therefore, will see Mnangagwa remaining as the President until 2030.

ZANU-PF defends bill

ZANU-PF information director Farai Marapira said Mnangagwa is the darling of the people and added that his rule should be extended because he has stabilised the country. The opposition and civic movements disagreed. CCC MP Charlton Hwende said that members of his party voted in favour to extend the term of Mnangagwa, who recently received President Cyril Ramaphosa on his farm.

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Hwende said that 35 members of the party voted with ZANU-PF, which needed seven votes to secure a two-thirds majority. The Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement, a coalition of civic society organisations, said the amendment was driven more by the desires of Zimbabwe's political elite to remain in power.

The bill to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term was passed. Image: Tony Karumba/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A street vendor in Harare said that the extension of Mnangagwa will bring more suffering to the citizens of the country. He lamented the lack of jobs and the rising food prices and pointed out that Zimbabweans are leaving the country in huge numbers because of Mnangagwa.

Sol Phenduka stunned by Mnangagwa motorcade

In a related article, Briefly News reported that media personality Sol Phenduka was taken aback by Mnangagwa’s dramatic motorcade entrance. A video of the motorcade trended and Phenduka asked if it was real.

Source: Briefly News