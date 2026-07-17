A controversial Zimbabwean prophet known as Prophet Mellontik Orasi posted a chilling prediction about Jacinta Ngobese Zuma on Facebook

The prophet claimed he saw hitmen monitoring Jacinta and described a specific vision involving gunshots

South Africans flooded the comments section demanding the prophet be held accountable

Zimbabwean Prophet Prophet Mellontik Orasi (left) and Jacinta Ngobese-ZUMA (right). Images: @joy_zelda/X and Jainta MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

AFRICA - A Zimbabwean prophet known as Prophet Mellontik Orasi has sparked widespread outrage after posting a disturbing so-called prophecy on Facebook claiming that Jacinta Ngobese Zuma would be assassinated.

The prophet, who commands thousands of followers on the platform, alleged in his post that he had seen a vision of hitmen monitoring Jacinta with the aim of silencing her.

Prophet sees vision of Jacinta's assassination

He acknowledged that he had listened to her speak and did not consider her to be aggressive, adding that her belief that South Africa should be great was not inherently wrong, but insisted he had received a vision regardless.

"Yes, she feels safe with goons around her, but she shall be shot by a stray bullet," he wrote.

He went further, warning that if she did not reform, she would not survive to see November. He then described the vision in graphic detail:

"I see three gunshots, three in the chest, one on the forehead."

See post here:

South Africans condemn the so-called prophecy

The post drew immediate backlash from social media users, many of whom called for the prophet to face legal consequences.

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"He needs to be arrested."

@NandisaGschwari wrote:

"So they are planning a hit on her because she stands for her country 😠."

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"They're trying to scare her into compliance."

@TSOliphant added:

"I just hope @JacintaNgobese has reported to the police !"

Zama Zama's dare Jacinta

In similar news, South Africa braced for a highly volatile showdown as underground illegal miners, popularly known as Zama Zamas, officially declared war on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's controversial March and March movement. Breaking years of silence, the undocumented miners dropped explosive video footage directly daring the activist group and warning of blood on the streets if anyone tries to forcefully deport them. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/south-africa/243824-masked-zama-zamas-jacinta-ngobese-zuma-chilling-viral-videos-ready/

Jacinta defends SA against UN Zimbabwean journalist

Briefly News also reported that Jacinta spoke during recent anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, where local vigilante groups set a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to exit. She argued that the United Nations completely failed to stop United States immigration deportations under Donald Trump and has no authority to lecture South African citizens regarding undocumented migration management. She responded to a question from the journalist about criticism from the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres in April about the anti-illegal immigration protests

Source: Briefly News