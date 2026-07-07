The South African government has called on citizens to dedicate their time and efforts this Mandela Month and on Nelson Mandela International Day

Nelson Mandela International Day was established by the United Nations in 2009 to honour the legacy of the former South African president

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the government's appeal, with many questioning why they were being asked to fix problems

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South Africans criticised the government’s call for people to dedicate time and effort on Mandela Day. Image: DjelicS/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The South African Government has drawn sharp criticism from citizens after urging them to volunteer their time and efforts during Mandela Month.

The government made the appeal on X (formerly Twitter), urging South Africans to do their bit for the country, particularly on Nelson Mandela International Day, observed annually on 18 July.

The call to action was shared on 6 July 2026, accompanied by the hashtags #MandelaDay2026, #ItsStillInYourHands, #MakingGoodTrouble, and #CapableState.

What is Nelson Mandela International Day?

Nelson Mandela International Day was established by the United Nations in 2009 to honour the life and legacy of South Africa's first democratically elected president.

Observed on his birthday, 18 July, it traditionally encourages people worldwide to dedicate 67 minutes to community service — one minute for each of the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice.

The South African Government made an appeal to citizens to do more on Mandela Day. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans push back against the government's appeal

Rather than embracing the message, many South Africans used the post as an opportunity to voice frustration with the government's own performance. The admin of the official government account responded to some of the posts, as many South Africans reacted negatively to the appeal.

@Sassysteph16 asked:

"Why don’t you dedicate your time to being a proper government. People in Midrand have had no power since Friday. I cannot wait to vote against the ANC."

@Thabzo_Siba said:

"But the same government is not doing that. You are not building a South Africa that works for South Africans."

@whafflepuff questioned the accountability of elected officials:

"Members of AfriForum and Solidariteit are fixing potholes, maintaining infrastructure and building new universities. What are the ANC local councillors doing to show their commitment?"

@KobeliMalakoane listed several grievances, stating:

"What is there to celebrate, honestly. Illegal immigrants, drugs, murders, prostitution, rape of girls and women, kidnappings, cross-border crimes, and stock theft. You are a failed government, and you want us to celebrate the creator of our problems. He opened the borders."

@MoreOdwa

This day is no longer relevant. With all the hardships people are facing during your presidency, we don't have the interest and enthusiasm anymore. And we even do that, even on our birthdays. It's now about surviving each day that comes.

@Ti_risha raised a pointed contradiction:

"How can we build a South Africa that works for all South Africans while you're building a nation that works for all who live in it?"

Ramaphosa says locals should use Mandela Day to rebuild country

Briefly News reported that the government's appeal for citizens to help rebuild the country is not a new sentiment.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa said citizens should use their 67 minutes to make a difference in communities.

He said that defending the country’s democracy begins with individual acts, such as volunteering and reporting crimes.

Source: Briefly News