Mandela Day celebrated on 18 July, honours Nelson Mandela's legacy by encouraging positive community impact

This year’s theme is “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”

Briefly News highlights key events you can join, such as Chefs with Compassion's #67000litres soup campaign, SA Harvest's #BucketsofNutrition Challenge, and various volunteering opportunities with Ladles of Love, FoodForward SA, and other organisations

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered current affairs-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

This year’s Mandela Day will be celebrated under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”. Image: Frennie Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Mandela Day, celebrated globally on 18 July, honours Nelson Mandela's life and legacy by encouraging individuals, communities, and organisations to reflect on his values and principles through positive community impact.

This year’s Mandela Day will be celebrated under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”.

Briefly News quickly looks at events you can participate in on the day.

1. Chefs with Compassion: #67000litres Campaign

Chefs with Compassion is launching its fifth annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign, inviting chefs, cooks, corporates, and individuals to cook 67,000 litres of soup collectively on 18 July 2024.

This initiative addresses food insecurity, aiming to surpass the previous year's achievement of 104,360 litres of soup cooked.

Since its inception, the campaign has provided over 1.3 million cups of soup.

2. SA Harvest: #BucketsofNutrition Challenge

SA Harvest's #BucketsofNutrition Challenge mobilises communities to pack buckets filled with essential, non-perishable food items to feed families in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town for up to three weeks.

Participants can pack buckets, donate time or funds, and deliver the packed buckets to designated locations.

SA Harvest invites corporate South Africa and all those wanting to take action against hunger to be part of this important initiative. For more information and to register, visit www.saharvest.org

3. Ladles of Love: Volunteering Opportunities

Ladles of Love is hosting a series of volunteer activities at the V&A Waterfront’s Lookout, including making sandwiches, packing boxes, sorting cans, and knitting squares for blankets.

Tickets cost R200, supporting the organisation's mission to fight childhood hunger and provide nutritious meals.

Tickets are available for just R200, with each ticket supporting the mission and providing 40 meals to a child. Choose your time slot and preferred activity when purchasing a ticket here.

4. FoodForward SA: Packing Food Parcels

Spend 67 minutes packing food parcels with FoodForward SA.

Volunteers will support non-profit organisations like community kitchens and shelters in preparing nutritious meals.

Activities take place at the FFSA Western Cape Warehouse in Lansdowne.

5. Cape of Good Hope SPCA: Creative Volunteering

Join the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for a day of activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Grassy Park location. If you can't attend in person, a R67 donation is welcome.

6. Wits Food Bank: Donations for the Needy

Wits University encourages donations of non-perishable food and toiletries throughout July.

Items can be dropped off at various departments or the Sanctuary Building on East Campus.

7. Mandela Day Walk and Run

Participate in the #MandelaDay2024 Walk and Run on 20 July 2024 at Wanderers Stadium.

This event unites people and helps them take steps towards a better world. Registration is available online.

Citizens can choose to walk, run, or cycle 5km, 10km, or 21km with their families. Register at http://mandeladay.com or for the VA virtual race at https://fundnation.org/nelsonmandela.

8. Supporting Immaculata Shelter and Rosebank Homeless Association

Build a backpack with essentials for the vulnerable and drop it off at the Rosebank Visitor Centre, Rosebank Mall.

This initiative emphasises Mandela's belief that overcoming poverty is an act of justice.

9. Ekurhuleni's filled day of activities to mark Mandela Day

The City of Ekurhuleni has prepared activities to honour former President Nelson Mandela and help those in need.

This is as the country celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July.

“City officials, comprising health practitioners, have already visited patients at Dawn Park Clinic on Friday, 12 July 2024, to lend a hand and show selflessness by giving food to the patients and harvest the food garden at the facility.

"The facility maintains a food garden to provide vegetables to chronic patients."

Activities scheduled for Mandela Day include visits to the Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare and Community Organisation in Kempton Park, the Tshepong Stimulation Centre in Katlehong, Thembisa High School, and KwaThema Old-Age Home.

10. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is dedicated to mental health

SADAG has elected July to be its Mental Health Awareness Month, and for many, their mental health is under strain.

Research shows that keeping busy and engaging in volunteering activities can positively affect mental health.

Furthermore, numerous NGOs and other organisations around the city are in dire need of extra hands. Make your Mandela Day 67 minutes worth it. Donate R67 to make a meaningful impact.

Your contribution, no matter how small, helps build a brighter future. Every contribution makes a difference!

How to Get Involved

To join these initiatives, visit the respective websites for registration and more information.

No matter how small, each action contributes to the spirit of Mandela Day, fostering unity and Compassion in our communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Madiba’s peacemaking legacy as Mzansi celebrates Nelson Mandela da

In another article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated his weekly newsletter to struggle stalwart Nelson Mandela.

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to keep Madiba's legacy alive by promoting African peace.

International Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated worldwide annually on 18 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News