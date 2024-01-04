Cassey Chambers, SADAG's Operations Director, points out that individuals frequently concentrate on attaining physical well-being and financial stability in their New Year resolutions

Mastering the art of resting and handling stress is crucial for sustaining mental well-being and self-care

Mental health includes spotting warning signs, evaluating challenging areas, and addressing those that demand attention

Prioritising mental health is important, according to SADAG. Image: monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

As the new year unfolds, the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) encourages individuals to include mental health in their goals for 2024.

Speaking to SABC News, Cassey Chambers, the Operations Director at SADAG, notes that while people often focus on achieving good physical health and financial wellness in their New Year resolutions, mental health is sometimes overlooked.

Chambers expresses hope that in 2024, many will prioritise their mental well-being.

"As part of SADAG's mission for 2024, the emphasis is on inspiring more individuals to prioritise mental health on their to-do lists. Discovering diverse methods to care for our mental well-being is crucial, as there's no one-size-fits-all approach. It involves identifying our stressors and recognising red flags, assessing the areas where we may face challenges, and determining those that require attention. "

Chambers says that understanding how to rest, recover, and manage stress, along with building a personalised self-care toolbox, are essential aspects of maintaining mental wellness and self-care.

Nietzans believes otherwsie

Mzansi believes that more needs to be done in the country, not only prioritising mental health.

Brenda Declerck explained:

"Every day people struggle. Put a social worker in every school in SA. Hospitals need more as well. Stop looting health funds and employ qualified youth. Jobs should be first priority in SA. Crime will go down and people will have new dignity in life."

Mkay Yujiro noted:

"Our mental health will be fine once ANC is out of our lives because they are the cause of this stress."

Nzaliseko Hole mentioned:

"South Africans deserve to be prioritised."

Struggles of men's mental health

In a culture that values toughness, men silently wrestle with despair, opting for silence over vulnerability.

According to The Citizen, during each festive season, which serves as a relationship vacuum for some, individuals often choose to end their relationships. Surprisingly, men are increasingly opting for this course of action.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shares mental health struggles

Previously, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi, the captain of the Springboks, acknowledges facing challenges with his mental health and emphasises the vital support he receives from his inner circle.

Urging men to prioritise their mental well-being, Kolisi encourages exploring effective methods for self-care. Netizens rally behind him, expressing gratitude for his openness and honesty regarding his personal struggles.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News